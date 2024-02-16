The theme, hosts, guest list and more – Hollywood Life





Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Fashion's biggest night isn't until May 2024, but the Met Gala already has its theme in place, and let's just say it's an idea straight out of a fairy tale! Vogue has revealed the dress code and celebrity co-chairs for the upcoming event, which takes place annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May.

Keep reading to learn everything about the 2024 Met Gala, including the theme, guest list and more.

When will the 2024 Met Gala take place?

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6

The Met Gala red carpet is set up in the early afternoon, and celebrities begin their arrival around 5:00 p.m. ET. Before the stars arrive at the museum, they are often photographed leaving their hotels across the city, with fans getting glimpses of their outfits in paparazzi photos and videos.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

The theme of the 2024 events is Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion, and the dress code is The Garden of Time, according to Vogue. The exhibition will feature 50 garments too delicate to wear again. The complete collection will feature 250 creations from four centuries drawn from the museum's permanent collection.

Nature should also be a central element of the theme as a metaphor for the fragility and transience of fashion and help visitors examine the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.

The central theme of the exhibitions is breathing new life into these legendary objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body. To achieve this, the 2024 fashion show will explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion.

Garden of Time's dress code involves clothing and fashion so flimsy that it can never be worn again, according to Vogue. The 2024 Met Gala is expected to feature a range of fashion garments, dating back to an English bodice from the Elizabethan era of the 17th century, that embodies the beauty of the natural world, its fragility and inevitable decline. More modern, less delicate pieces, imbued with the same spirit as the fashions highlighted, will be presented alongside them and broken down into three sub-themes: Earth, Sea and Sky.

Who are the hosts of the Met Gala 2024?

Bad bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer LopezAnd Zendaya join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as hosts of the 2024 Met Gala. The celebrity co-chairs were announced via Instagram on February 15. Vogue shared a video of a fake text message conversation between Anna and the four other hosts during which she revealed Garden of Time's dress code.

This will be Chris' first Met Gala. Bad Bunny has been there three times, Zendayas five times and Jennifers 13 times.

Who will go to the Met Gala 2024?

The official guest list has not yet been revealed. As is tradition, the names of most participants are only revealed just before the big day. However, some celebrities have revealed in the past that they will be attending the event in the days leading up to it.

The Kardashian-Jenners, of course, became a highlight of the Met Gala, and Kim Kardashian has stood out in recent years for her outfit choices. Her 2022 Met Gala look had a major ripple effect; resistant Marilyn MonroeThe original Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress caused a ton of controversy. However, she eventually managed to achieve it.

Besides the famous family, musical artists, A-list actors and other reality TV stars have graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art over the years.

How to watch the 2024 Met Gala

Typically, viewers can watch the red carpet live stream on Vogues website each year.

About the Met Gala

The first Met Gala took place in 1948. The event has evolved significantly since then, becoming one of the most star-studded evenings of the year. Although fans love seeing celebrities' outfits year after year at the Met, it is also a charity event held to benefit the Mets Costume Institute. Anna Wintour has been at the helm of the Met Gala since 1995 and took the initiative to move the event to the first Monday in May, which has now become an annual tradition.

Once the red carpet is over, the Met Gala is actually a very private event, with cell phone use prohibited inside. Although some stars have broken this rule by taking bathroom selfies or dance floor videos several times over the years, there is generally very little content made available to the public at large. interior of the Gala. Designers can choose which celebrities they want to dress for the evening and tend to appear at the event alongside the stars who represent them.