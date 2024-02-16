We visited West Hollywood’s cannabis-filled “Pleasure Campus”

Follow LAist. If you like this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll receive fresh, community-focused stories that catch you up with our independent local news.

Dinner and a joint. This is a new habit for many at home. So why not when you're outside? Irie, a cannabis consumption lounge in West Hollywood, serves upscale California cuisine while diners consume cannabis. She's the belle of PleasureMed, the 50,000-square-foot pleasure-focused campus that sprawls across the parking lot of the Pleasure Chest sex shop.

Although there are other consumption lounges where food is served, such as The original cannabis cafe, which recently reopened after a three-year closure, PleasureMed pushes the experience in a more upscale direction, with luxury aesthetics and food. And of course there is the unique proximity to other forms of pleasure.

There are several ways to start your indulgent evening. You can start by shopping at the dispensary, then have a cocktail at Hind, the outdoor cocktail bar (try the Pornstar Slush or a not-too-sweet Pornstar Martini with rum). You could even stop at Pleasure Chest, but when the time comes, everyone heads to Irie for the main event dinner.

Customers browse the PleasureMed dispensary.

Although it is currently illegal for California dispensaries to serve food, although recently vetoed Assembly Bill 374 , would have changed the fact that Pleasure Med operates legally because the kitchen that serves food to Irie is a separate building and business entity. No alcohol is allowed either, which is why Hind is in a separate building, but it's still close enough to allow for the one-stop campus concept.

Irie, whose name means “happy and carefree” in Jamaican patois, is beautiful and bright. It looks like the Soho House of weed. The dining room, designed by the studio behind Bavel and Rose Cafe, features plush velvet banquettes, plants as decor, and a skylight that helps minimize haze.

When I sit down, I'm greeted with a food menu and a list of mocktails. A flight attendant, Iries' version of a cannabis sommelier, stops at the table with a cannabis menu for us.

There are joints, eighths of flower that can be smoked via bongs provided by Irie, and infused sodas like the Not Your Fathers Root Beer that we ordered. The flight attendant explains the nuances of each strain before selecting an Indica pre-roll. The process is transparent and seems elevated, like the wine selection, but it is important to note that, per federal banking regulations, all cannabis purchases must be made in cash. There is an ATM in the dispensary, but be prepared to avoid going up and down the stairs or on the street if the dispensary is closed.

The kitchen is led by Chef Armando Aguila and Chef Dave Vatran, formerly of the formerly Michelin-starred Hatchet Hall in Culver City. Glimmers of Hatchet Hall's Southern tone are present on the menu, which includes a black-eyed pea hummus appetizer and jerk-fried quail. The menu is reminiscent of many shared-plate restaurants in Los Angeles, with plenty of gluten-free and vegan options among herbed salads, pizza, and vegetarian sides. The main pork belly made the pizzas, both nduja and eggplant, shine, as well as the quail appetizer.

Jenny Horowitz and Denise Morillo smoke pot and dine at PleasureMed. Branded ashtray and matches at PleasureMed.

I alternated between THC root beer and a coconut water mocktail spiced with turmeric and ginger called Yellow Brick Road. For dessert, the persimmon bread pudding was a favorite, although the gooey dark chocolate brownie was a close second. It is important to note that, in accordance with regulations, none of the food served contains cannabis.

The service was professional, with the relaxed nature needed to serve a room of (mostly) tall people. In the spirit of cannabis, there was no rush to finish the meal and turn the table over. Nearby groups ordered their food slowly and enjoyed each dish, lighting up between and after. The smell and smoke are minimized by the building's meticulous design, hoping to create a friendly space for those who do not consume.

I visited the space without smoking and found it tolerable, like being around someone smoking at an outdoor concert. But even with its high-end design, it's a place to invite friends who love cannabis.

There is a lot of discussion between tables. I saw people sharing things and even passing joints around. It's a bit like what you experience at a concert, said said founder Brian Robinson, from the dining room on a busy evening.

As I finished my dinner on a less crowded weeknight, some diners headed to Hind for a cocktail, others got curious and dove into Pleasure Chest. It's exactly the multi-location experience Robinson was hoping for.

Deirdre and Kat Goldfarb smoke in the PleasureMed living room. Jaime Elkayam, Chile Albanese and Madison Sloane Holland dine and consume cannabis at PleasureMed.

How it happened

Recreational cannabis has been legal in Los Angeles since November 2016, when California passed Proposition 64, but consumption lounges (which fall under California municipal code) 5.70.041) were legalized in West Hollywood three years later, in 2019.

When legalization was just a whisper on the street, Robinson, who also owns Pleasure Chest, aimed to open a dispensary to complement the erotic store's open-minded philosophy. He begins to watch his neighbor, a machinist nearing retirement. The man disappeared and the building eventually became abandoned as the city searched for the deed holder. When the space finally went up for auction, Robinson was first on the list.

“I thought, let's bring the same energy that we're putting at Pleasure Chest into this new area because it's being built from the ground up as an industry for California,” Robinson said.

Brand Matches at PleasureMed.

The company's West Hollywood location worked in its favor. The small city within a city aspires to be a sort of Amsterdam, boasting a large number of dispensaries per capita and cannabis tourism attractions.

Their theory for expanding consumption lounges was: I think 85% of West Hollywood residents live in a multi-unit building, very few have single family homes. If you smoke cigarettes and, by extension, cannabis, you will be in violation of your lease. So they wondered: Where in the city can people legally smoke? Because they can't do it in their car, they can't do it on sidewalks, they can't do it in parks and most people can't do it at home, Robinson said.

His experience running Pleasure Chest, originally founded by his uncle in Manhattan's East Village in 1971 (opened in West Hollywood in 1975), prepared him for the battle to create a multifunctional cannabis campus . Due to the still-taboo nature of sex shops, Pleasure Chest struggled to get approved for business loans.

This [tricky situation] That's what we've done and we know how to do it, said Robinson, who explained how to sell cannabis, allow on-site consumption, serve food during consumption and allow alcohol sales nearby so to create a truly unique space. .

PleasureMed had to obtain five different licenses to operate a dispensary license, a lounge license allowing both smoked and edible cannabis, a delivery license and a liquor license.

Other consumer fairs

Even if PleasureMed is a new concept, there are other consumer fairs taking advantage of the 2019 law. Close, The Artist Tree Studio Dispensary Lounge hosts events like comedy and drag shows and charges a table minimum or cover charge during popular times. While they market themselves as a consumer lounge restaurant, the food is delivered by one of three neighboring food partners. They also offer elaborate THC mocktails for $20, while Irie focuses on mocktails or pre-bottled cannabis drinks. The Woods, co-owned by Woody Harrelson, also in West Hollywood, is a consumption lounge without food. Most similar to Iries' high-end offerings is, as we mentioned earlier, The original cannabis cafe, formerly Lowell Café. The restaurant, opened in 2019, closed in 2020 and recently reopened in mid-November 2023.

Guests dine and drink at Hind – the only bar and restaurant component of PleasureMed.

This year, Robinson hopes Irie will expand its offerings to brunch and late night. As with every step of the process, there are some hiccups. Legally, the dispensary and therefore the restaurant cannot sell cannabis after 10 p.m., making it difficult to attract late-night guests. Robinson is toying with the idea of ​​a program where members would have lockers with their own cannabis to consume after hours while enjoying pizza with friends. Like everything related to space, every detail is carefully considered. Rather than being frustrated by the restrictions, Robinson is looking for vintage safety boxes to use as lockers.