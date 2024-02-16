Peninsula entertainment offered this weekend

Juggling, a play and a symphony concert are among the activities offered on the North Olympic Peninsula this weekend.

• The Flying Brothers Karamazov will present “50 Years of Juggling and Cheap Theater” at 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday and matinees at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road in Port Townsend.

General admission tickets are $30 each and are on sale at www.theproduction alliance.org/events/flying karamazovbrothers.

The Flying Karamazov Brothers – they're not actually brothers and they don't fly – have challenged Port Townsend to bring the hardest objects to juggle when they attend the show; Items provided must weigh at least 1 ounce, no more than 10 pounds, must be smaller than a bread box, and cannot be living.

• Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra will spotlight a 281-year-old cello and its cellist, Julian Schwarz, in two performances Saturday at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.

The public dress rehearsal will take place at 10 a.m. and the evening concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., following Pasternack and Schwarz's pre-concert conversation at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at portangelesssymphony.org, at the Port Book and News in Port Angeles and at the door Saturday.

• “The Last Novel” plays this weekend and two more Friday, Saturday and Sunday through February 25 in the OTA assembly hall at 414 N. Sequim Ave.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling 360-683-7326 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

• Melissa Kleina Sequim performer who performs stand-up comedy, will host a free presentation today from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Grover Gallery at 236 Taylor St. in Port Townsend.

The presentation will focus on his book “Match-Liss, Tales of Online Dating,” a horror comedy. There is some adult content and occasional foul language.

• Carla Main and her friends will perform from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• “Rhododendron diseases and pests” will be presented by Atsuko Gibson, nursery manager and assistant curator of the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way, at 1 p.m. today.

Gibson will address a meeting of the Juan de Fuca Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society in the Carver Room of the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

• Concerts and family dance evenings will be hosted for free by the North Olympic Library System at several locations this weekend.

Eli Rosenblatt will perform at 10 a.m. today at Forks Elementary School, 301 S. Elderberry Ave., Forks; 6 p.m. today at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.; and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave.

Rosenblatt's original music features sounds of salsa, reggae, funk and hip-hop.

• Sale of book bags is planned by the Friends of the Port Angeles Library from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The sale takes place in the lobby of the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Bags will be provided and customers can purchase as many books as possible from the bag for $5. Patrons can also bring their Friends of the Library canvas tote bag and fill it for $3. Friends of the Library adult book bags can be purchased for $8 and filled for free.

• a spaghetti dinner will be hosted by Sequim Prairie Grange at Macleay Hall, 290 Macleay Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Dinner includes pasta, green salad, garlic bread and dessert. Meals cost $12 per person, $6 for children 10 and under.

• The Strait Turners Woodturning Club will hear Larry Lemon discuss how to put wood on a lathe at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The presentation is part of a club meeting at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road.

Lemon is a member of the Olympic Peninsula Woodturners, a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners.

• Daily fun library takeover is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The annual takeover takes place at the Forks Library, 171 S. Forks Ave. It is presented by the Rainforest Council for the Arts.

Artists who participated in the January Fun-a-Day art program will be on hand to present their projects.

• Crescent Bay Lions Club Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The meal will be served at the Lions Clubhouse, 181 Holly Hill Road, each week until Mother's Day, May 12.

The menu includes made-to-order eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, choice of pancakes, French toast or biscuits, gravy and drinks. The meal costs $12 per person, $10 for seniors and $8 for children 12 and under.

• “White Savior: Racism in the American Church” will be screened at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The film and subsequent discussion are part of the Social Justice Film and Discussion Series at First United Methodist Church of Port Angeles, 110 E. Seventh St.

• Sea Tales on a Winter's Evewill feature Zoe Byrd discussing “Navigating the Golden Rule” at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Byrd's presentation is part of the Sea Tales on a Winter's Eve series at Artful Sailor, 410 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Byrd, a member of Veterans for Peace and crew member of the organization's sailboat Golden Rule, will discuss the ship's history of sailing to protest nuclear proliferation and his future sailing plans.

A $20 donation to Veterans for Peace for the Golden Rule is recommended.





