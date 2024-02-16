Entertainment
First Piece of Downtown Salems Entertainment District
SALEM, Ohio The OG, a casual, upscale restaurant and bar, will add another option to downtown Salem's nightlife when it opens this spring.
Located in the former Schwartz Department Store building at 138-46 S. Broadway Ave., The OG will feature a long bar on its back wall, with a table in the front portion of the room and retail space along a wall where wine and beer will be sold by the bottle or in packs of six.
The south wall of the approximately 3,000-square-foot restaurant borders Burchfield Alley and will feature a door through which customers can exit in warm weather.
Burchfield Alley is a pedestrian walkway recently covered with a decorative roof structure. Downtown Salem is a Dora (designated outdoor refreshment area), meaning it is legal for adults to consume alcoholic beverages outside.
Scott Larrick, owner of The OG, said the nightclub's name was inspired by the brewing term “original gravity.” The phrase refers to the solids content of the wort (the liquid that will become beer) and is a key to measuring the future alcohol content of a particular batch.
The OG is only one part of the building's redevelopment. Black Cat Café will open this spring in a smaller space on the north end of the building, according to Joe Hovorka, the building's owner and project developer. Owned by Heather Trotter and Kimberly Coleman, the cafe will have its own entrance.
The second floor of the building is being transformed into an apartment that will either be rented to a tenant or marketed as short-term accommodation with an online service like Airbnb.
Talks are underway with another entity to open an ax throwing entertainment complex in the basement, accessible from inside The OG, Hovorka said.
The OG is just the first project on South Broadway that will restore a vacant building and bring it back into use, according to Julie Needs, executive director of the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center, the city's redevelopment agency.
In the next six to 12 months, this avenue will look very different, she said. This will be a great place to visit in our little big city.
The price tag for The OG construction project is $700,000, said Hovorka, whose Teldar Real Estate Co. owns 10 downtown buildings. Hovorka has gradually rehabilitated and reopened the buildings over the past five years.
He credited the state's historic tax credit program with helping bring his redevelopment plans to fruition.
The OG Building was constructed in the late 1800s and its current facade was erected in the 1920s after a fire. In the 1950s, it became Schwartz's Department Store, Hovorka said.
The OG building is the first of five buildings in the district that he will renovate.
Hovorka collectively refers to the entire project as the Broadway Entertainment District. In total, it will use $1.7 million in state and federal tax credits and grants, he said. That sum, coupled with private money provided by his company, brings the price tag for the entire South Broadway project to more than $6 million.
The former Goodwill building, the largest building in downtown Salem, is part of the project. Once completed, the 18,000-square-foot structure across the street from The OG will have more than a dozen apartments on the upper floors and commercial space on the ground floor.
Larrick, the owner of The OG, is a Columbus native who moved to the Mahoning Valley in 2011 and Salem in 2019. He has spent most of his life in the wine and beer business.
Larrick was general manager of a brewery in Norway and also opened a beer importing and distribution company in that country. The OG will be his first venture in the United States. It will offer both on-site drinking and retail, a blend of Larrick’s two areas of expertise.
Creating a business combining retail and restaurants had been brewing in my mind for a long time, he said.
It is shooting for a May 1 opening.
Larrick stressed that he won't be brewing beer or making wine at The OG.
There are already many large breweries and wineries in the area, he said, adding that he intends to offer their products.
Pictured at top: The exterior of the future site of The OG restaurant and bar on South Broadway Avenue in downtown Salem. Burchfield Alley is on the right, next to the building.
