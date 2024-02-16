Michael Cera says he almost died on the set of Barbie after Hollywood star dropped out

Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic

barbie Star Michael Cera has claimed he almost died on the set of Greta Gerwigs' Oscar-nominated film after a last-minute change in a fight scene.

The 35-year-old Canadian actor plays Allan alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the 2023 live-action film about the popular Mattel children's dolls.

barbie received rave reviews from critics and was a box office success, breaking a record to become the highest-grossing film by a solo female director (Gerwig).

However, Cera revealed that the making of the film did not go smoothly.

Discuss the film on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Super bad The actor claimed the disaster struck when Hollywood star Ben Affleck had to drop out of a fight scene, due to his commitments to the sports drama. Air.

I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie, but they didn't find out until the eleventh hour, Cera said. They say, “Okay, Ben’s out. Something has to happen here, so you're going to fight them.

Cera recalled that he struggled with the choreography of the fight scene when he had just recovered from a bout of Covid.

Ceras' character Allan during a fight scene (Warner Bros)

I had to step in with the stunt team. I had just recovered from Covid and they made me work out and I almost died just warming up, he said. I had to lie down in the trailer and they sent a nurse to see me.

He joked that the fight scene with Affleck, which would have taken place while Allan and the Barbies were fighting multiple Kens, was never part of Allan's journey.

In rehearsal, we did the thing where I murdered the guy with the shovel, and it was like a joke, he said. And then we said Greta wouldn't let me murder anyone in the movie, and it's in the movie.

Michael Cera claims Ben Affleck was going to appear in the Barbie movie (Getty)

barbie is up for a total of eight Oscars at this year's Academy Awards, including a nomination for Best Leading Actor for Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

However, the Oscar nominations sparked controversy after it emerged that the female-led project failed to receive a Best Director nomination for Gerwig, nor a Best Lead Actress nomination for Robbie.

In response to the criticism, Gosling wrote a scathing open letter saying there was no Ken without Barbie, and there was no Ken without Barbie. barbie film without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and world-famous film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, courage and genius, he continued.

To say I'm disappointed that they weren't nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Gosling (center) as Ken in the Barbie movie (Warner Bros)

Obviously, I think Greta should be named a director because what she did is a once in a lifetime, once in a lifetime thing, what she achieved, it really is, Robbie said in his own statement. But it was an incredible year for all films.

We decided to do something that would change the culture, affect the culture, just have an impact, she said. And it's already done that, and some, much more than we ever imagined. And that is truly the greatest reward that can come out of all of this.

barbieis also nominated for Best Picture, Costume Design, Production Design, Adapted Screenplay and Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards. He scored two nominations in the latter category for his two songs, Im Just Ken and What Was I Made For?.