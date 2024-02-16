Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton February 16-18, 2024





When: February 16-18 (Swan Lake): 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; February 17-18 (In Modern Moves): 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. (Swan Lake) and Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St. (In Modern Moves). Details: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Ballet's presentation of Swan Lake, choreographed by Septime Webre and featuring Tchaikovsky's beautiful and dramatic score. At the same time, don't miss the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's presentation of In Modern Moves, featuring legendary choreographer Paul Taylor's Esplanade troupe's historic performance. Cost: $15 to $104 (Swan Lake) and $15 to $75 (in modern movements). Dayton Ballet and DCDC have teamed up for a special discount. You can get a 15% discount when you purchase a ticket for each show. Use promo code DUET15 when making your purchase. If you are a current In Modern Moves ticket holder, you can get 15% off your Swan Lake ticket by using the discount code MOVES15 at checkout. This offer applies to all AD level seats. More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org 2. A doll's house When: February 15-18: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Or: Herbst Theater of Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton Details: Wright State University presents Frank McGuiness' adaptation of Henrik Ibsens' classic drama about Nora Helmer, a housewife who ultimately discovers her own strength and independence in a male-dominated society. Cost: $5 to $15 More information: 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 3. Ra-Feke and his friends When: 7 p.m. Friday February 16 Or: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton Details: Israel Olaore Jr., who plays Ra.Feke, is headlining a free concert presented by the International Peace Museum in Dayton and at the Levitt Pavilion. This is part of the museums' participation in a season of non-violence from January 30 to April 4. Olaore, originally from Nigeria, released Ra.Feke & Friends Live Album, Vol, 1 in January 2023 via Motherland Muse Inc. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: peace museum Explore Radical Act Review: Wright State Presents a Double Dose of Dolls House 4. World Record Comedy Festival When: Until Sunday February 18 midnight Or: Brickys Comedy Club, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg Details: Brickys is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest comedy show bringing together several comedians. More than 200 comedians will perform for 81 hours straight (the event started at 3 p.m. on February 14). Cost: $15 for a two-hour pass. $40 for a full festival pass. More information: 954-232-4930 or www.brickyscomedy.com 5. Keep Marching: The Road to the March on Washington When: 7 p.m. Saturday February 17 Or: The Foundry Theater at Antioch College, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs Details: This new one-act play with music by Mad River Theater Works draws on two narrative threads: the historical account of the plans, motivations, fears and concerns that went into organizing the historic 1963 event , and the oral histories collected by the playwright. Daniel Carlton, among those who attended the event. The play also brings to life iconic figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin and John Lewis. Cost: Free More information: antiochcollege.edu/foundry-theater/ 6. Dinosaurs on the move When: February 17-May 13: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Or: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton Details: This interactive blend of art and science allows museum visitors to control the action of 14 giant life-size recycled metal dinosaur sculptures, including a 44-foot metal T. Rex. Cost: Free for all museum visitors. More information: nationalmuseum.af.mil/ Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Dayton Music Club When: 3 p.m. Sunday February 18 Or: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering Details: After a hiatus in December and January, the Dayton Music Club is back. Featured soprano soloist Patricia DiPasquale-Krull presents Bob Chilcott's Be Thou My Vision, John Rutter's A Claire Benediction and other pieces. Trumpeter Chris Braun and the Mad River Brass Quintet will perform songs such as Lift Every Voice and Sing and God of our Fathers. Organist Deborah Courtney and the Concordia Lutheran Church Choir directed by Catherine Keener Abner will close the program. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org Explore Dayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares historic concert 8. TechFest 2024 When: February 17-18: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Or: Sinclair Community College, Building 12, 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton Details: This friendly STEM experience is a family-friendly event organized and conducted by the Dayton ASC since 2003. TechFest focuses on STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. There will be more than 70 exhibitions and live presentations. Cost: Free More information: www.techfestdayton.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 9. Safe money When: 9 p.m. Saturday February 17. Doors open at 8 p.m. Or: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth Street, Dayton Details: Rappers K. Carter and Valentino Tino Halton have been working solo for years but also perform together under the name Safe Money. The duo released their self-titled debut EP in April 2021. A new collaborative project will be released this year. Prior to their release, Safe Money will premiere the songs live on Oregon Express. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $9 in advance, $12 the day of the show More information: 937-223-9205 or www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com ten. 4 Legs for Scrum Proficiency Assistance Dogs When: 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 17 Or: Xenia Adult Recreation Center, 338 S. Progress Dr. Details: Cheer on the service pups in training as they race toward the end zone to score a touchdown. The Pups plan to compete in four games total. Stay after the games to meet the teams. Get a free basket or bike raffle ticket with donations of paper towels, peanut butter or potty bags. Cost: Free More information: 937-374-0385 or www.4pawsforability.org

