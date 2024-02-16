Kristen Stewart hospitalized for anxiety attack | Entertainment

Kristen Stewart was hospitalized with an anxiety attack after lying on her bathroom floor for hours, unable to unclench her fists.
The 33-year-old actress revealed she began suffering from mental health issues after becoming an international celebrity in the “Twilight” films and that her anxiety became so severe she needed hospital treatment .
She told Rolling Stone magazine: “[At the hospital] They said: She is dehydrated. I was like, I'm not dehydrated. I'm… freaking out. They gave me an IV and a mild sedative, and I started to calm down and my hands started to open up, because you're… atrophying.”
Kristen added that she also suffered from insomnia and vomiting when her anxiety increased, adding, “I was always like, who knows? I might spontaneously burst into flames in a puddle of vomit right now.”
She concluded: “I loved being sad… Oh, my God. I made it a whole art project: my whole life.”
Kristen's sleep problems persisted for years until she met her fiancé Dylan Meyer, who helped her get into a healthy routine after moving in together.
The actress explained: “When she moved into this house, I had no curtains, three forks, and I never drank coffee, and I was like, I don't sleep. She says, In the morning, you drink coffee and you work, and you are alive and you are awake, and then at night you close the curtains.
“In retrospect, it was so obvious.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Kristen discussed the couple's relationship, revealing that they were planning to get married soon, but decided not to have a big ceremony because they are both very busy with their work.
Kristen also insisted they plan to start a family in the future, admitting she “really wants it to happen,” but while she has no fears about being pregnant, the mere thought giving birth petrifies her.
