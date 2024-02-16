Entertainment
Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Movies on Jio Cinema to Rekindle Your Love: Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Bollywood romantic films on Jiocinema consist of several films from different years made by many talented filmmakers. These films belong to the romantic genre and have a story that left a lasting impression on the audience when they were released. In the age of OTT, these films can be watched at the comfort of our homes with our loved ones. This curated and comprehensive list includes films like Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
List of Bollywood Romantic Movies on Jio Cinema
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most successful romantic films of recent times. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others. The film's performances, story, and soundtrack were well received upon its release. It is also part of the series of successful collaborations between Ranbir and Ayan.
2.Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Another film on the list starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Aashiqui 2 was directed by Mohit Suri and also had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. A spiritual sequel to 1990's Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, this one also had an equally successful soundtrack. The film also proved to be a major critical and commercial success.
3. Barfi! (2012)
Anurag Basus romantic comedy-drama Barfi! It was one of the most well-received films of 2012. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana DCruz. Set in Darjeeling in the 1970s, it follows the adventures of a deaf and mute man. Barfi! Was also India's official entry to the Oscars but was not selected. Barfi is often touted as one of the best films of Ranbir's career.
4. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last directorial effort of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra before his passing away. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It was released during Diwali and became a major hit. Jab Tak Hai Jaan follows the story of a bomb disposal expert and his romance with a girl.
5. Veer-Zaara (2004)
Veer-Zaara is directed by Yash Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. It follows the story of an Indian Air Force officer imprisoned in Pakistan on false charges. Years later, a girl takes on his case to reunite him with his lover. The film and its music were successful upon its release.
6.Hum Tum (2004)
Hum Tum stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and follows the romance between a cartoonist and a free-spirited woman over many years. The film earned Khan a National Film Award. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film is written by him and Siddharth Anand. It was met with mixed to positive reviews and became a box office success.
7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Kal Ho Naa Ho is directed by Nikkhil Advani and supported by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta and follows their lives. Its main theme is to live life to the fullest because you don't know what will happen next. Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of the most successful films of SRK's career.
8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham marks Karan Johar's second directorial effort. The film has a star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. It talks about family values and focuses on the Raichand family. K3G, as it is also called, remains one of the most successful romantic films in Bollywood.
9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the play by Rashtriyashayar Jhavechand Meghani. Shetal does Kathe. It stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Upon its release, the film proved to be a critical and financial success, also winning several awards.
10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or DDLJ as she is known, is the mother of all romantic films in Bollywood. Directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, the film follows the love story of Raj and Simran and the former's efforts to win over his father for approval of their marriage. The film is a benchmark in terms of how successful a romantic film has been in Bollywood. Several scenes and dialogues from the film have become part of our popular culture.
READ ALSO : Top 11 Most Underrated Bollywood Actors Who Deserve More Attention: From Vikrant Massey to Richa Chadha
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/romantic-movies-on-jio-cinema-1279305
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Movies on Jio Cinema to Rekindle Your Love: Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- JMU wins regular season record with 83-63 win over Georgia State
- The fifth era of distributed computing
- Turkey appoints new ambassadors, notably to South Arabia
- Kristen Stewart hospitalized for anxiety attack | Entertainment
- Myntra's 'Mantastic Days': The Ultimate Menswear Show |
- Freudenberg Medical opens second location in Costa Rica
- Table tennis: India's Ayhika and Sreeja stun world numbers 1 and 2 and give China a big scare
- Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton February 16-18, 2024
- Analysis of potential remedies to address Google's search monopoly
- Greece legalizes same-sex marriage | BBC News
- Michael Cera says he almost died on the set of Barbie after Hollywood star dropped out