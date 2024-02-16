Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Movies on Jio Cinema to Rekindle Your Love: Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood romantic films on Jiocinema consist of several films from different years made by many talented filmmakers. These films belong to the romantic genre and have a story that left a lasting impression on the audience when they were released. In the age of OTT, these films can be watched at the comfort of our homes with our loved ones. This curated and comprehensive list includes films like Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

List of Bollywood Romantic Movies on Jio Cinema

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most successful romantic films of recent times. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others. The film's performances, story, and soundtrack were well received upon its release. It is also part of the series of successful collaborations between Ranbir and Ayan.

2.Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Another film on the list starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Aashiqui 2 was directed by Mohit Suri and also had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. A spiritual sequel to 1990's Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, this one also had an equally successful soundtrack. The film also proved to be a major critical and commercial success.

3. Barfi! (2012)

Anurag Basus romantic comedy-drama Barfi! It was one of the most well-received films of 2012. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana DCruz. Set in Darjeeling in the 1970s, it follows the adventures of a deaf and mute man. Barfi! Was also India's official entry to the Oscars but was not selected. Barfi is often touted as one of the best films of Ranbir's career.

4. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last directorial effort of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra before his passing away. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It was released during Diwali and became a major hit. Jab Tak Hai Jaan follows the story of a bomb disposal expert and his romance with a girl.

5. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara is directed by Yash Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. It follows the story of an Indian Air Force officer imprisoned in Pakistan on false charges. Years later, a girl takes on his case to reunite him with his lover. The film and its music were successful upon its release.

6.Hum Tum (2004)

Hum Tum stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and follows the romance between a cartoonist and a free-spirited woman over many years. The film earned Khan a National Film Award. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film is written by him and Siddharth Anand. It was met with mixed to positive reviews and became a box office success.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho is directed by Nikkhil Advani and supported by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta and follows their lives. Its main theme is to live life to the fullest because you don't know what will happen next. Kal Ho Naa Ho remains one of the most successful films of SRK's career.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham marks Karan Johar's second directorial effort. The film has a star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. It talks about family values ​​and focuses on the Raichand family. K3G, as it is also called, remains one of the most successful romantic films in Bollywood.

9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the play by Rashtriyashayar Jhavechand Meghani. Shetal does Kathe. It stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Upon its release, the film proved to be a critical and financial success, also winning several awards.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or DDLJ as she is known, is the mother of all romantic films in Bollywood. Directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, the film follows the love story of Raj and Simran and the former's efforts to win over his father for approval of their marriage. The film is a benchmark in terms of how successful a romantic film has been in Bollywood. Several scenes and dialogues from the film have become part of our popular culture.

READ ALSO : Top 11 Most Underrated Bollywood Actors Who Deserve More Attention: From Vikrant Massey to Richa Chadha