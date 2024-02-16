Follow entertainment news in Louisiana

Restaurants, chefs, coffee and TV shows dominated entertainment news this week in Louisiana. From a well-known franchise unionizing to a north Louisiana favorite topping an awards list and a hit HGTV series getting a New Orleans renewal, there's a lot to talk about this week.

Coffee, chefs and restaurants make headlines

Starbucks workers across the country, and four in particular in Louisiana, are meeting to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement over health and safety conditions, unfair layoffs and wage issues.

According to Starbucks United Workerscampaign representing thousands of coffee chain employees, federal administrative judges found that Starbucks committed more than 300 violations of federal labor law, including 38 illegal firings, refusal to negotiate and illegal granting of higher wages high to non-unionized workers.

Looking toward the northern part of the state, Shreveport's Fat Calf Brewery made USA TODAY's list of the nation's best restaurants.

The USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year 2024 list includes 47 restaurants, ranging from fine-dining establishments to counter-service seafood shacks.

“What we've created is what we always imagined: a place a little like Cheers. A place where everyone knows everyone,” said chef Anthony Felan.

USA TODAY Network food journalists from across the country pooled their expertise to select the list, which includes places they know, love and recommend.

As we look north, a Monroe chef received a special message from Chef Tabitha Brown.

Brown posted avideo on social networksof its enthusiastically tasting food prepared byLeave them veganalongside owner Ashley Washington during a stop on her “I Did a New Thing” birthday tour in Jackson.

Swipe right on dating sites and more: social media news in Louisiana

In other social media news, last week couples across the state celebrated Valentine's Day. A recent survey discovered the most searched dating sites on Google, just in time for the holidays. While Tinder topped the list, the study's surprise was that controversial site Ashley Madison, said to offer a route for those looking to cheat on their partners, was number two.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took to Instagram and seemingly announced the grand opening of his new studio in Shreveport. It seems that the city will experience some excitement in April.

Louisiana on the small screen

Follow renovators Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as they take a trip to the Big Easy to purchase several abandoned homes and restore the homes of their rich culture.

HGTV Renewed Its Hit Detroit-Based Home Renovation SeriesBargain Blockfor a 10-episode fourth season and ordered a five-episode spinoff series,Bargain Block: New Orleans. A house in your neighborhood may need renovation.

Are you interested in one part adventure, one part history lesson, and one part treasure hunt? GOOD, Antiques crawl will present the treasures of Louisiana over three episodes.

“Antiques Roadshow,” PBS’s most popular program, and the behind-the-scenes LBP show were filmed in May 2023 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Do you recognize any of Louisiana's treasures from the show?

Also keep an eye on Hulu for an adaptation of “First Lie Wins,” a novel by Louisiana native Ashley Elston.

Elston's debut adult thriller, First Lie Wins, landed in readers' hands early last month and quickly hit No. 5 on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also chosen for Reese Witherspoon's book club and is being developed by actress Octavia Spencer. company for a series on Hulu with Grays Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

