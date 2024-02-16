Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey sued for faking death from cervical cancer

A Bollywood actress and model who faked her own death to highlight the dangers of cervical cancer and promote the HPV vaccine is now being prosecuted for frame-up.

A post on Poonam Pandey's Instagram page on February 2 stated that she had died of cervical cancer, and her team confirmed the news to the media.

Her manager, Nikita Sharma, said the star “courageously fought the illness” but “tragically passed away”, according to NDTV India.

However, the next day, Pandey, 32, posted a video of herself revealing that she was indeed alive and that the death announcement was a ruse to raise awareness about the potentially fatal disease.

The move sparked an outcry online, with the overwhelming majority of commenters criticizing Pandey for his actions.

“I'm alive, I'm not dead because of cervical cancer,” Pandey told her 1.3 million followers, to the sound of poignant music in the background.

“Sadly, I cannot say the same for the hundreds of thousands of women who have lost their lives to cervical cancer. I'm here to tell you that unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable, all you have to do is get tested and vaccinated against HPV.

“We can do all of this and more to ensure that no more lives are lost to this disease,” she added.

A day after her death, Pandey announced on social media that she was alive. Hindustan Times via Getty Images

She then asked her followers to log into a website designed specifically for this purpose. http://www.poonampandeyisalive.com which was full of information about this deadly cancer and the vaccine designed to prevent it.

The website and its Instagram posts relating to his fake death have now been removed.

Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay are now being sued for more than $12 million by Faizan Ansari, according to the Times of India. Ansari is an actor and reality TV star.

The lawsuit alleges that Pandey and Bombay orchestrated a “false death conspiracy” and trivialized serious illnesses like cancers for their own publicity gains.

Pandey also encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against HPV to prevent the disease. Sherry Young – stock.adobe.com

Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay are now being sued for over $12 million by actor Faizan Ansari. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ansari claims the couple's actions betrayed the trust of millions of Indians and also tarnished the reputation of the Bollywood fraternity.

The lawsuit demanded the couple's arrest and appearance in court to face defamation charges.

Pandey's first death came a day after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to launch a cervical cancer vaccination program for girls aged 9 to 14 in the country. part of its interim budget in 2024, according to NDTV.

Cervical cancer originates from the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus in the female reproductive system.

Cervical cancer is ranked as the most common cancer among women in India, with approximately 365 million women aged above 15 years at risk of developing cervical cancer.

The World Health Organization estimates that there are 74,000 deaths per year in India, accounting for almost a third of global deaths from cervical cancer.

Pandey's stunt caused a firestorm online and was mostly criticized by his followers.

“I'm glad she's alive, but please stop her for this drama and publicity stunt,” wrote one follower, whose first post received nearly 33,000 likes on February 3.

Another commenter wrote: “It is absolutely shameful to exploit a problem as serious as cervical cancer for cheap advertising purposes. Using your platform to raise awareness is laudable, but faking your own death is a new low. Respect for real survivors and victims matters more than attention-grabbing stunts. #Disappointed.”

Pandey posted a second video the day after her death message, acknowledging the blowback she was receiving. She said she was sorry for upsetting people, but seemed to have no regrets.

“Yes, I faked my disappearance. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we're all talking about cervical cancer, right? » said Pandey. “It is a disease that kills silently and this disease urgently needed to be highlighted. »

Pandey's stunt caused a firestorm online and was mostly criticized by his followers. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“I am proud of what the news of my passing was able to accomplish.”

“Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable,” she said. “The key is the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life due to this disease. Let us equip ourselves with critical awareness and ensure that every woman is informed of the steps to take.