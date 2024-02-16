NU Students Find Matches in Studio 22's Live Dating Show





Nervous glances and awkward laughs shared between potential love interests filled the room during “Studio 22's Live Dating Show” Thursday night. Contestants and audience members filled nearly every seat in Swift Hall 107, each eager to see a new spark of love budding in the show put on by Northwestern's student production company, Studio 22. Ananya Paul, a second-year communications student and co-president of Studio 22 Industry, was in charge of the matchmaking. Contestants described themselves and their dream partners in one sentence in a Google form, after which Paul reviewed photos on the contestants' Instagram accounts to determine compatible couples. Paul said seeing the contestants' eyes in their photos reveals a lot about them. “I really, really love love,” Paul said, adding that she hopes contestants find possible relationships through the series. Attendees and audience members were greeted with an upbeat playlist of love songs and a table filled with lemonade, chips, cupcakes, Ring Pops and Fun Dip. Stand-up comedy from communications sophomore Jackson Heller set the mood for the evening, with jokes about second-degree frostbite, companies selling user data, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. After the stand-up routine, audience members watched in real-time as the matches were revealed and the budding new lovers were tested for compatibility. Communications juniors Brooke Scott and Lilly Reed hosted the live dating show, calling the contestants to the front of the conference room and asking them to sit next to each other. The matches answered a variety of deep and meaningful questions posed by the hosts, ranging from toilet paper preferences to prenuptial agreements, shower routines, family relationships and hidden talents. Many candidates were accompanied to the event by close friends. The applause, cheers and lots of laughter from the audience created an atmosphere of support and engagement. Weinberg freshman Fiorelli Wong, who attended the event, said she was excited to see her friend potentially find love. “He’s had a lot of ups and downs, so I hope he finds someone,” Wong said. Some members of the potential new couples went above and beyond to impress their matches, performing card tricks and kickflips on skateboards. The hosts kept the matches real and raw. When a candidate said his major was undecided, Scott asked his partner, “How do you feel about dating a man who doesn't know what direction he's taking in life?” For two duets, the hosts asked the couples to look into each other's eyes while the audience counted down from 10. After the romantic, forced eye contact, the hosts asked the contestants to describe what they saw in the “souls” of the other. Freshman and Weinberg contestant Caleb Scherzer said he was there to have a fun time with friends, but he would also be thrilled if his match turned out to be his new love interest. “I keep an open mind,” Scherzer said. “What’s meant to happen will happen. That’s my mentality. E-mail: [email protected] X: @madelineking_18 Related stories: — Our Valentine's Day playlist: Your secret Daily admirers have put together a complete mixtape for Valentine's Day — Alumni couples remember finding their forever Valentine at Northwestern — Love in the air: NU reflects on loved ones this Valentine's Day

