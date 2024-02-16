When Salman Khan revealed Kareena Kapoors Gaddari: She tore my poster and replaced me with Rahul Roy | Bollywood News





Salman Khan has worked with both Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and in an episode of the game show Dus Ka Dum, hosted by Salman and featuring the sisters as celebrity contestants, he recalls hearing a story about Kareena's 'gaddari' from his sister. The clip is circulating online and shows Salman playfully reminiscing about the anecdote from the beginning of his career. He said he rose to fame overnight after I loved you, and was doing a film called Nishchaiy with Karisma. “It was a big failure,” he said, recalling what she told him about Kareena on set. “Let me tell you a story about Kareena’s betrayal. I was making a film with Karisma, and she told me that her little sister Bebo had a poster of me in her bathroom. I was very flattered,” he said in Hindi. Also Read -Salman Khan reportedly mocks Shah Rukh Khan for constantly rehearsing during Karan Arjun: Johnny Lever calls SRK detail-oriented, Salman relaxed Salman continued, “Two or three months later, another film was released: Aashiqui. My poster was not only taken down, it was torn down and replaced with a poster of Rahul Roy. And she came and gave me this update. She said, 'Salman, now your poster is gone, now it's Rahul Roy.' Salman also imitated Karisma's haughty tone while talking about the story. “Wow, Salman remembers that!” ” she says. Salman and Karisma have worked together in many films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kahin Pyaar Naa Ho Jaaye, Jaagruti and many more. He worked with Kareena in the films Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. Salman hosted Dus Ka Dum, the Indian version of the international show Power of 10, for three seasons between 2008 and 2018. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-turned-red-when-salman-khan-revealed-she-hung-poster-of-him-in-her-bathroom-9164833/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos