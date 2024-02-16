Russian arrest warrant for self-exiled actor Panin

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died in prison, according to a statement from the local Federal Penitentiary Service department in the Yamalo-Nenets region, sparking outrage and condemnation from world leaders who said the Kremlin critic paid the “ultimate prize” for his courage to denounce the country’s leaders.

“On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called”, we can read in the press release. not be independently verified, said.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were taken, but did not give any positive results. The ambulance doctors declared the convict dead. The causes of death are being established.”

Russian state-controlled media also cited the statement as saying Navalny, 47, had died. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny's death from his team. According to Russian law, the family must be informed within 24 hours if a prisoner dies.

“I don't know if we should believe the terrible news, the news that we only receive from the official media, because for many years we have been in a situation where we cannot believe Putin and his government because they are constantly lying,” he said. said his wife, Yulia, said in a brief statement from Germany, where she was attending the Munich Security Conference.

“But if this is the truth, Putin, his entire team and his entire entourage must know that they will be punished for what they did with our patriot, with my family and with my husband. They will be brought to justice and that day will come soon,” she added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly told President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the report on Navalny's death but that he has no official information on the cause of death.

“It is very complicated to confirm news that comes from a country like Russia,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte also told RFE/RL while attending the Munich Security Conference. “But if you asked me if I would be surprised if it was true, of course I wouldn't be, unfortunately, because we know that the Kremlin regime is, deep down, a murderous regime, which would attack its enemies as they see fit. , according to people with different opinions on the development of Russia and their relations with the rest of the world,”

A day earlier, Navalny appeared to have no health problems when he spoke via video link at a court hearing.

Kyra Yarmysh, Navalny spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter, that “we have no confirmation of [his death] again.” She added that Navalny's lawyer is now flying to prison.

Leonid Soloviev told Novaya Gazeta that at the family's request he would not comment on reports of Navalny's death.

By decision of Alexei Navalny's family, I do not comment on anything at all. Let's see that now. Alexei saw a lawyer on Wednesday February 14. Everything was fine at the time,” Solovyov was quoted as saying.

As this news reverberated across the country and the world, some people laid flowers in front of the buildings where Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) headquarters were located before the government closed them after described as “extremist” organizations.

Others gathered outside Russian embassies in countries including Georgia and Armenia, while vigils were planned in many cities across Europe.

“If they decide to kill me, that means we are incredibly strong. We have to use this power, not give up, remember that we are a huge power that is being oppressed by these bad people. We don't realize how much we are strong. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing. So do not remain inactive,” Navalny said at the end of the Oscar-winning documentary that bears his name.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told NPR in an interview just after the news broke that, if confirmed, Navalny's death would be a “terrible tragedy.”

“The Russian government's long and sordid history of harming its opponents raises real and obvious questions here… We are actively seeking confirmation,” he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny “paid for his courage with his life”, while French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne said in an article on X that the Kremlin critic's “penal colony death reminds us the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime.

European Council President Charles Michel said Navalny had made the “ultimate sacrifice” by fighting for the “values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told RFE/RL that Navalny's only crime was eradicating “corruption.” [and] the theft of the current Russian elite” and dream of a better Russia, respectful of the rule of law, living in peace with its neighbors and investing in its people.

“This turned out to be an unforgivable crime,” Sikorski said in an interview with RFE/RL at the Munich security conference. He said the Russian state was responsible for Navalny's life and well-being “and therefore his death is the legal responsibility of the Russian state.”

Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely seen as politically motivated, nearly died from poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blamed on Russian security agents acting at the behest of Putin.

The man who once called Putin “corrupt and cynical” in a interview by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was arrested on January 17, 2021 at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning.

He was later sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating the conditions of a previous parole while convalescing abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.

In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison for contempt and embezzlement by fraud, which he and his supporters have repeatedly dismissed as politically motivated.

Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and its network of regional offices were designated as “extremist” organizations and banned after his arrest, leading to another investigation against him on extremism charges.

In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison sentence to 19 years and sent him to a “special regime” facility harsher than the maximum security prison where he was held.

Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, a “special regime” prison in Russia’s Arctic region.

Navalny's death, if confirmed, comes as Putin, who has long publicly refused to utter Navalny's name, is running for another term without any real opposition, as those who were expected to be his primary challengers – including Navalny – are currently either incarcerated or incarcerated. fled the country, fearing for their safety.

Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair, but are seen by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.

They are mutilated by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing and other means of manipulation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement and other levers means Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win , unless there is a very important and unexpected development.

Navalny married his wife, Yulia, in 2000. The couple have a son and a daughter.

With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak and Vazha Tavberidze in Munich