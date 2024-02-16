Godzilla Minus One Director Shares Honest Opinion on Hollywood's Interpretation of the Monsterverse





Godzilla minus one director, screenwriter and visual effects manager Takashi Yamazaki is involved in the American branch of the franchise. The new Japanese-language film follows Godzilla interrupting attempts to rebuild a shattered Japan after World War II. It is not continuous with the Hollywood branch of the franchise, an interconnected universe known as the Monsterverse which includes Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. KongAnd Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Empire Magazine recently conducted an interview with Yamazaki in the middle of the Godzilla minus one released in national cinemas. The director shared his opinion on the American Monsterverse filmssaying that they are “a very interesting use of intellectual property. “He called them.”a more fun version of what Godzilla can be” which harkens back to an older era of Toho's long-running franchise. He also praised how their human stories are well balanced with monstrous mayhem. Read his full quote below:

Hollywood's interpretation of Godzilla is a very interesting use of intellectual property. It can support and survive many different interpretations. To me, it's a more fun version of what Godzilla can be – the classic Toho version explored something like that at one point in its history. In this genre, I think they do a good job [balancing] what humans do, versus what kaiju do.

The Godzilla Franchise's Tonal Shifts Explained As Yamazaki notes, the original japanese Godzilla the franchise had a similar tone to the Monsterverse once upon a time. However, the darker tone of Godzilla minus one more closely mimics how the franchise began. 1954s Godzilla was a pure horror film, exploring the fears and anxieties of a nation still recovering from the atomic bomb. Its first sequel, that of 1955 Godzilla still raidstook the same tone, filling its story with creeping terror and an atmosphere of war.

However, the franchise eventually evolved into the action-oriented blockbuster approach that now defines the Monsterverse. During the 1960s and 1970s, the tone of Godzilla movies have changed dramaticallyranging from sci-fi adventure blockbusters like those from 1965 Astro-Monster Invasion a matinee rate more oriented towards children like that of the 1967s Son of Godzilla. It wasn't until 1984 The Return of Godzilla that the tone was reset, leading to a new Godzilla film timeline with more serious themes and stronger continuity. The Return of Godzilla

was more or less a reboot of the franchise, positioning itself as a direct sequel to the original film.

The gargantuan Godzilla minus one The box office likely means that the Japanese branch of the franchise will continue to explore stories with a more serious tone. However, Hollywood releases also have their place in the franchise, given the precedent set by this original series. The fact that both franchises are now running concurrently provides viewers with a unique opportunity to compare and contrast the two tones. Source: Empire Magazine Godzilla minus one Godzilla Minus One is the first Godzilla film released by Toho since Shin Godzilla in 2016. Minus One is a reimagining of the original Godzilla from 1954 and returns the franchise to its roots by exploring the harsh life of post-war Japan. The story follows Koichi Shikishima, a failed kamikaze pilot, who struggles with survivor's guilt as a giant monster attacks the city. Release date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Rynosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura and Kuranosuke Sasaki Duration 125 minutes Writers Takashi Yamazaki Studio(s) Toho Studios, Robots Distributor(s) Toho Studios

