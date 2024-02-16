Priyamani says Shah Rukh may have enemies, but those who love him are more enemies | Bollywood

Priyamani is busy promoting her upcoming film Article 370. She had earlier shot a dance number 1234 Get on the Dance Floor for the film Chennai Express. In the song, she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview with India Today, Priyamani spoke about working with the star and said that he may have haters, but that can't make up for the number of his fans who shower him with love. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says fans don't want him to take long breaks between films at Dunki fan meet. Is he hinting at the next film?) Priyamani and SRK in a ChennaI Express still.

What Priyamani said

Speaking to India Today, Priyamani spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and said: Shah Rukh Khan is my whole heart. He may have his share of haters, but there are far more people who love him. She is one of the most humble and gentle souls I have met, extremely kind and respectful not only to women but to everyone. The fact that he is so courteous to everyone is the only thing I learned from him.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She added: My association with Shah Rukh Khan dates back to the Chennai Express days. I still remember how Rohit Shetty and SRK had seen some of my dance numbers and they liked it and asked me to come and meet them. Rest is ancient history.”

More details

Priyamani continued to work with Shah Rukh, in last year's film Jawan. The Atlee film was later collected 1000 million at the worldwide box office. She was also seen in the famous Prime Video series The Family Man, with Manoj Bajpayee.

Priyamani will next be seen in Section 370, which also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. Directed by Aditya Jambhale, the political drama hits theaters on February 23.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.