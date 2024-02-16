Udaan actor Kavita Chaudhary died of cardiac arrest in





Kavita Chaudhary, famous for her portrayal of an IPS officer in the popular 1989 television series Udaan and for her role as Lalita-ji in iconic surf commercials of the 90s, died on Thursday following arrest cardiac at Parvati Devi Hospital, Amritsar. . “She died due to cardiac arrest last night around 8:30 p.m. at Amritsar Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical more late,” said Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary’s nephew. PTI. He added that Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher) and Govind Namdev were together in the same batch. »

Kavita rose to fame after appearing in many television shows on Doordarshan in the 1980s and 1990s. Her notable works include roles in shows like 'Your Honour', 'Apradhi Kaun!' » and IPS Diaries.

Kavita Chaudhary is survived by her daughter Sayal and her niece.

Chaudhary gained wide recognition for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in Udaan, a groundbreaking television series on women's empowerment that aired on Doordarshan from 1989 to 1991. Not only did she star in the series, but she also wrote and directed it, taking inspiration from it. of the life of his elder sister and police officer, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

Udaan”, which starred Shekhar Kapur alongside Chaudhary, depicted the struggles of a woman aspiring to become an IPS officer. The critically acclaimed show, known for inspiring a generation of women to pursue a career in Civil Services, was rebroadcast on Doordarshan during the pandemic.

Actor Amit Behl was among those who offered condolences on Chaudhary's death.

He wrote about X.

