Dayton Live previews Broadway season announcement and other entertainment news you should know





If you're curious about what shows you'll see next season at the Schuster, it's best to think about what shows have been booked in our area this season. Cincinnati's roster included MJ: The Musical, Disney's Aladdin, Beetlejuice and Six, while Columbus secured Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company and Come From Away. There's a good chance we'll see some sort of combination of these titles (MJ and Six are the strongest bets) with hopefully a surprise or two in the mix. Stay tuned. Here's what else you should know right now: Dayton Performing Arts Alliances 2024-2025 season The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic) has assembled a very promising 2024-2025 season. Here are five shows I'm looking forward to: Rodgers and Hammersteins South Pacific (September 21-22, 2024): Last season, the DPO partnered with Wright State University's School of Fine and Performing Arts for an exceptional tribute to Stephen Sondheim. I'm expecting another knockout collaboration as Joe Deer leads Dayton Opera artists and Wright State students in a concert featuring timeless classics such as There is Nothing Like a Dame, Im Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and A Wonderful Guy. Broadway By Request (November 2, 2024): This DPO SuperPops tribute to Broadway invites audiences to choose the songs! Because of what may or may not be available to DPO in the way of orchestration, I recommend audiences attend this concert with a Golden Age sensibility (Hello, Dolly!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, The Music Man, etc.) instead of looking at the 21st century (like Hamilton). Just keep it real. Explore Dayton Performing Arts Alliances 2024-25 Season: South Pacific, Aida, Elf and More The Nutcracker (December 13-22, 2024): Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland will choreograph the world premiere of the company's new production of this holiday tradition. Costume designer Lyn Baudendistel and set designer Ray Zupp will return to create another magical world for the audience to enjoy. Requiem (March 14-15, 2025): DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman has prepared a very current and timely Masterworks concert, centered on Joel Thompson's Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, inspired by the last words of seven black men: Trayvon. Martin, Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., Amadou Diallo, Michael Brown Jr., Oscar Grant III, John Crawford III and Eric Garner. Following the concert, there will be a discussion moderated by Rev. Joshua Ward of Omega Baptist Church. Ann Hampton Callaway (May 3, 2025): The Tony-nominated actress/singer will join the DPO for a SuperPops concert featuring an evening of standards made famous by artists including Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Patti LuPone and Michael Feinstein. I also hope she sings her jazzy and elegant title song from the CBS sitcom The Nanny. Explore Dayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares historic concert Currently with Russell highlights arts and entertainment news every Friday and as the news breaks. From the latest in local art to the latest in film, music, TV, awards season and other hot topics, we aim to keep you informed about what's new to satisfy your cravings Entertainment. He can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/lifestyles/dayton-live-plans-broadway-season-announcement-and-other-entertainment-news-you-should-know/OHUEDQE6FJCNBB5BTEVT2JWFCY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos