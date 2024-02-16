Entertainment
Bollywood is for those who can be 'resilient', says Emraan Hashmi
Hashmi, who plays the role of a studio head in the series, said that Bollywood being a “bad or unfair” place is a perspective.
“That's the perspective of someone who works here. If you're resilient, if you can roll with the punches, I don't think it's an unfair place. But if you're not prepared to working hard, facing difficulties, heartbreak when a film comes out on a Friday…
“Everyone works hard but there is also an environment and luck factor. You have to be able to take it on the chin. It's a Bollywood prospect more than what it is. I always say that it “It's a very fair place to be. I have to roll with the punches and keep pushing,” the actor said at the show's trailer launch.
'Showtime', produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran.
Johar, son of late filmmaker Yash Johar, recalled that his father was not given the respect he deserved during the days when he was producing films. “When my father was producing several films, in many ways, and unfortunately, he was not getting the respect that the producers wanted. “They were always at the bottom of the food chain, because we were dependent on finances at the time, and put a lot on the line when you're making a film. They had to be sold to distributors. There was a lot of fear and anxiety… It was a very difficult time,” the producer said.
Over time, Johar said the job of a producer evolved into that of captain of the ship, much like the director.
“There are two captains, I believe, of ships, a producer and a director,” he added.
Regardless of profession, people should be treated with respect, Makwana said.
“What I don't like is this biased behavior… People treat you with the status that you are in and I think that is something that we need to provoke not only in our industry, but also in human psychological change. We must treat people as they are and not according to their position,” she said.
Roy said she was subjected to stereotypes, but also had the chance to meet directors who could visualize her in different roles.
“It may be a fair industry, but I truly believe that it is a very difficult industry. And besides hard work, it has many challenges. There is a struggle that you cannot deny. There there is no shortcut to hard work.
“I believe that work begets work. When you focus on a project, whether it's a dance role or an acting role, if you give 100% and justify it, sooner or later later, you'll land that next role. And that's been the one mantra of my life,” she said.
Saran said actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and her 'RRR' co-star Alia Bhatt have changed the definition of 'comeback'.
“When a hero doesn't do a film for a few years, they say, oh, he's been missing from the screen for a while now. But when an actress doesn't do a film for a few years or a few months, they say, That's it. is a comeback. I don't know why it is like this. But things have changed a lot and actresses like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and now Alia have changed the narrative.
“And for me, after I had a baby, when I wanted to come back and make films, there was a little bit of nervousness. I wasn't sure what it was going to be like. But luckily, everyone I was with “I've been working and have been supportive and welcoming about it,” she said.
“Showtime” will premiere on March 8. The series is created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai is also a director along with Archit Kumar.
