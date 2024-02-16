Rapper and actor Vince Staples brings dark, offbeat humor to the Netflix series

Although Vince Staples has been in the spotlight for over a decade, he still thinks fame is a strange thing.

And while the Southern California rapper doesn't necessarily care about creating the best or garnering critical acclaim, he's willing to endure the publicity machine if it allows him to continue to find creative fulfillment through whatever what art form calls for it.

That's what prompted the 30-year-old to make his first foray into filmmaking with The Vince Staples Show, a genre-bending autobiographical dark comedy series of sorts, which arrives on Netflix on Thursday.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the artist spoke about his love of surrealism, religious references and why he misses kids who ruin his orders at restaurants. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

The Associated Press: One of the things I loved about the show was the elements of surrealism in it. I was curious if this was something you always loved?

Vince Staples: My first couple, I guess, introduction to cinema, as we see it, would probably be The Twilight Zone, The Wizard of Oz, that sort of thing, I would watch with my grandparents. And I always loved the idea of ​​the unknown or just a perceived reality, right down to something as simple as Toy Story or A Bugs Life, dealing with perception, especially when I was a kid. As you get older, you discover David Lynch, you discover the Coen brothers, you discover Roy Andersson. You look at Donnie Darko and you're like, OK, what's going on? What's not happening?

This sort of thing has always interested me. Especially because I grew up in a place where there are two different sides of how people perceive the city and it's like, Oh, I don't want to go there. And it's like: Why not? You know what I mean? There's always been a kind of interesting contrast in our environments. And I think I digested that very young. And as I grew up, I developed an affinity for it, so to speak. So I really wanted to make sure that the show had a lot of elements of surreal cinematography, as well as storytelling and making sure that the audience of the show will probably perceive certain things as being real or not, and honestly, that's everywhere. . Like there are a lot of Easter eggs.

Vince Staples, the creator and star of “The Vince Staples Show,” says he embraced surrealism and absurdism when discussing the show. Netflix via AP

AP: I also noticed a lot of Christian imagery and symbolism. I was wondering why this attention to detail was important to you.

Staples: Well, I feel like religion directly affects perception and it directly affects what we see as real or not. So I think when you add signs of religion in a specific setting, like the way you frame things in contrast to the iconography, helps you see it without saying it. And we were playing with the idea of ​​reality and something that is perceived or something that is felt and not seen.

And when you do that, I think the simplest anchor you can use, especially in something contemporary in American and specifically Black American contexts, is religion because it's something that everyone understand.

AP: You make fun of the idea of ​​fame a lot and you seem to be aware of how weird it is. Is this something you were thinking about?

Staples: I think it's extremely weird. I don't necessarily think it's real, but I feel a very selfish need for it, not even in a negative sense, but in a practical sense. This is necessary because we look for ourselves in others, and the success of others gives us a sense of accomplishment or a feeling of simply being seen.

And I think we use that as: Oh, I identify with this person. I feel like this person, I look like this person. I sound like this person. I come from the same place as this person. So, as they are special, I am special too. …And it's only growing as we become more consumed by the internet or visual media or just the idea of ​​fame as fame evolves. So this is definitely something worth commenting on.

Andrea Ellsworth and Vince Staples on “The Vince Staples Show.” Netflix via AP

I know a lot of people know you primarily from your music. But you strike me as someone who is really aware and interested in so many different types of art, like film and visual arts.

Staples: The music will always be there. But if I try to go as far as possible, I might learn to trace or draw or something like that. Get decent writing. My writing is horrible. But I feel like, from what you're saying, I agree 100% that I'm a person who tries things. Lack of resources or lack of understanding of yourself does things to you when you're younger. So as you get older and you have this opportunity, I have a why not? approach the way I see things. So whatever I'm willing to lend myself to, if it helps me deal with life differently or better, or just lends myself to creativity.

AP: Do you think it requires a kind of humility because you're willing to do things that you're not necessarily an expert at right away?

Staples: I think it really takes humility. And mistakes don't bother me. From the beginning, I just wanted to make sure that I was able to write the show and that I was able to help produce the show because it wasn't about doing the best thing. For me, it's just about creating the thing. And I feel like if you have the best intentions and you really stick to your vision, it will come out as good as it can in that moment, and then you'll have another moment, you know what I'm talking about ? So I feel like for me, I enjoy the process and the ability to do these things for a living. This is highway robbery.

AP: You have already spoken about your concerns regardingartificial intelligence and art. I was wondering if you were still pessimistic?

Staples: Yeah. I mean, it's less about AI and art and more about how we perceive ourselves as humans and our lack of appreciation for each other. If I like you and you like me and we both know that, then we bring value to the world that we probably wouldn't want to replace. I think we limit human interaction and show how we feel about each other.

You know, I may be old, but I miss the old lady at the checkout at Ralphs. I miss kids messing up your order at a restaurant. I miss simple things like this. Talking to someone at a register because people matter, and I feel like I just want us to get to a point where human existence is prevalent and important, and we have understanding and value for everyone's life. I think we're trying to replace each other and if we liked each other more, we wouldn't have this desire to do it.

To learn more about NBC BLK, Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.