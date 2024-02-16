North Hollywood falls despite big matches from Lucas Gonzales and Jayson Cooper





The North Hollywood Huskies' recent rough patch got a little tougher Friday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a major blow, falling 71-55 to Verdugo Hills. While losing is never fun, North Hollywood can't take too many risks given the team's big disadvantage in MaxPreps' California basketball rankings (they're ranked 842nd, while Verdugo Hills is ranked 368th ). Jayson Cooper and Lucas Gonzales certainly did their best on Friday to avoid defeat. Cooper had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Gonzales scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals. In fact, this is the most points Gonzales has scored all season. Alexander Espinoza was another key contributor, scoring six points and four steals. North Hollywood's lineup was just a little different Friday as Gonzales got a little more time on the court (27 versus his season average of 13.75). Gonzales took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals. A few more games like that and he could see even more time in the future. Several players had strong performances to lead Verdugo Hills to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alexander Martinez, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Martinez has been hot recently, throwing two or more interceptions in the last five times he has played. The team also had help from Georges Abdulnour, who had a double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds. North Hollywood dropped its record to 9-19 with the loss, which was its fourth straight on the road. As for Verdugo Hills, they've been on a roll lately: They've won five of their last six games, which gave their record a nice bump to 17-11 this season. North Hollywood will hit the road to face Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday. North Hollywood struts with some offensive power, as they have averaged 54 points per game this season. As for Verdugo Hills, they will play at home against Dorsey on Friday at 7 p.m. Verdugo Hills knows how to score points – the team finished with a resounding point total in its last 15 matchups – so I hope Dorsey likes a good challenge. Article generated by infoSentience based on data entered into MaxPreps

