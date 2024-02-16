Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Amy Jackson, Mouni Roy, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more…
Amy Jackson: The evolution of women in action films is empowering
New Delhi – She is all set to deliver a punch to the bad guys with her portrayal of a headstrong cop in her upcoming film Crakk. Amy Jackson said the evolution of women in action films is inspiring because they aren't just relegated to glamour.
The evolution of women in action films is exciting. It's inspiring to see actresses now portraying strong, impactful roles rather than just being relegated to glamour, Amy told IANS.
The actress, who made her debut in 2010 with Tamil film Madrasapattinam, did not mince words when she said that women want to be portrayed as equals to male actors on screen.
Women of all ages want to feel represented on screen and seeing an actress embody a role rather than just appearing as eye candy is crucial for equality in cinema, she added.
In the upcoming film directed by Aditya Datt, Amy and her co-stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi will be seen doing deadly stunts.
How much is too much for an actor to invest in a role given the risk involved?
Navigating the delicate balance between extreme sports and stunts in a role is essential. Prioritizing safety and clearly communicating boundaries are non-negotiable. However, collaborating with a seasoned professional like Vidyut Jamawal elevates the entire experience.
His unparalleled expertise in executing daring action choreography not only inspires confidence in the director and the script, but also allows the actors to adopt their own stunts.
Working with Vidyut was a safe experience for Amy.
Working alongside such a maestro not only gives me a feeling of security, but also immerses me in the thrill, guided by a phenomenal choreographer, she concludes.
As she prepares for “Showtime,” Mouni Roy denounces stereotypes
Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming Showtime streaming show, has opened up about the challenge she faced in the industry, including being typecast.
The actress said that while it may be a fair industry, it is not an easy industry to work in by any stretch of the imagination because every day is a new challenge and demands a lot of its artists.
Mouni Roy clarified: “I was typecast, yes, of course. But I've also been very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles, in different roles. So yeah, I mean, like Emraan said, it might be a fair industry, but I truly believe it's a very tough industry. And in addition to hard work, it comes with many challenges. There is a struggle that cannot be denied.
She adds: There is no shortcut to hard work. And I truly believe that work begets work. When you're focused on a project, whether it's a dancing role or an acting role, if you give 100%, if you somehow put yourself in the shoes of the character and justify it, I think sooner or later you will get that next role. And that has been the only mantra of my life.
The series also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.
Created by Sumit Roy, Showtime is set to premiere on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Picture perfect: Kareena poses with the beautiful Winnie Harlow
Mumbai – Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a photo posing with Canadian model Winnie Harlow in Dubai.
Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared several images from an event in her Stories section. In the first image, she took a mirror selfie wearing a shimmering ocean green dress with a deep neckline.
She captioned it: Woke up like this.
The diva then shared another image, taken in front of a mirror in the elevator and wrote: And going to bed like this.
The actress then shared a photo with Harlow, who is also a public spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo.
The one with the beautiful Winnie Harlow, wrote Kareena, who represented India at the event.
For the unversed, Winnie Harlow gained attention in 2014 with the television series America's Next Top Model. In 2016, she became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Harlow also appeared in the Beyonc-directed visual album Beyonc: Lemonade. (IANS)
