Actor and Singer Palmer Williams, Jr. Hosts Mental Health and Black History Awareness Campaign with Transformation Training Institute

AUGUSTA, Georgia. (WJBF) – Actor and singer Palmer Williams, Jr. is best known for his roles in Tyler Perry's stage productions and his television series, Payne's House And Love thy neighbor. NOW, Williams lends a hand to raise awareness of mental health with the Transformation Training Institute.

Sandra Phillipsthe founder and director of operations, and Williams take the time to chat with WJBF about the Black History Month conference taking place on February 23rd and 24th.

Miss Sandra, can you tell us more about the Transformation Training Institute?

What we do is train people on cultural diversity and mental health, because we have discovered that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. So we're just trying to teach others how to get along in a multicultural society. This piece on mental health is very interesting now, because since COVID, a lot of people have come to build a house, and we're just trying to help other clinicians, teachers, anyone who wants training to be able to just understand what mental health is. the people around them.

What was the motivation that launched the institution?

Well, before I started TTI, I gave a talk on black history. After I started posting, I didn't realize it because at school we weren't told about all the black pioneers. So when I started looking, I was like, Oh wow, we're not just here. Our place is here. We started a lot of things. So we just started doing this conference and we've gotten great feedback, and it's really helping the community.

Now you have the Black History Month conference, February 23-24. What can people expect from this conference?

Well, the pre-conference will be this Thursday the 22nd, because we need to acquire this ethic to renew our license in Georgia. So we do a six-hour ethics; It’s a pre-conference. This is unlike any other conference I've been to. So we celebrate Black history in our learning experience. So we're going to have a great singer; Javonne Patrice will open with the black national anthem. We pay tribute. We're still having a moment in black history. This year, it's James Brown. So, his daughter, Deanna [Brown Thomas] will also be there to speak and share a few words. Our keynote speaker is the Honorable Justice Hatchett. So we're going to have a good time.

Palmer, you're the one who rocks the red carpet. What are you waiting for with this event?

I'm looking forward to an event that I can sink my teeth into. I'm very excited that this will be my first and hopefully not my last, depending on what I say that night. (Laughs) But no, I intend to keep it lively and fun. Also, I think people know me for comedy, but they don't know me for my involvement in the area of ​​mental health issues, as well as the support that I provide. I've had family members who have had mental health issues, and some of them didn't end so well, you know, to put it lightly. Yet many people still don't understand the consequences of others being affected by mental health issues. It affects everyone close to you. So, I think it's very important to me, with the platform that God has blessed me to be on, that I'm able to say something. Sometimes you can take that celebrity, as they call it, and use it as a platform that God has blessed to be able to be present, to be able to help someone. You know, if I can help someone along the way, then my life will not be in vain.

Palmer, of course, a lot of people know you from Tyler Perry's plays and TV shows, House Of Payne and Love Thy Neighbor. How did you get into the world of theater? How did it go for you?

Actually, I've been playing since the bill collectors were calling my house, and I pretended it wasn't me. So this is a way for me to get into this field, you know, not without any training. (Laughs) I can honestly say that the monumental thing that happened was that I had been doing this for a while, and I started, I was just singing first. When I got to Atlanta, I went to an open mic night and made some friends. They are still friends today, and that was over 30 years ago. So I was known as a singer, more than as an actor. Then there was this inevitable day that happened where I was at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church when Bishop Eddie Long was the pastor at the time, and we did a re-enactment of a dance. I was like, I don't want to do this. It's silly. They're going to make fun of me playing Jesus. First of all, it's overkill. I'm playing Jesus and protecting this little girl. So it ended up happening, and Tyler Perry was there that day. I did the performance, I didn't want to do it, I was unhappy, and I was like, God was holding his breath and trying not to insult me, like, go do that because you're 2 minutes away of the promise. That's what I heard in my head and I danced. I got a call the next day to audition, I walked in there crying and praying like, Lord, you give me the opportunity to be a good steward of this man's affairs. I know you're going to make me my lord. So a 15-minute interview turned into an hour-and-a-half-long audition. Six days later, I was filming Payne's House, and I was only supposed to shoot it for six episodes, but it turns out we're now one of the longest-running sitcoms of all time because I've been with them for 18 years now. So now I have nothing left but an obligation to give back to the community that has supported my career all this time. I'm just very, very privileged and very, very excited to be able to do something that will make my mom and dad smile and laugh to heaven and be proud of their little boy.

Now, Palmer, what advice would you give to someone who wants to get into entertainment or acting?

Run. (Laughs) No, seriously, I would say take your job seriously and take yourself seriously. Many people think it's just an overnight success. I have been an overnight success for 32 years. I'll let that figure out. So what happened was along the way I learned so many different things, and what I would say is find a mentor. Don't bother them, but learn from them, observe them, observe them and monitor their work ethic. Have a work ethic. It's not going to happen overnight just by being on TikTok, Instagram and stuff like that. You can enter this arena and do these kinds of things, but if your gifts and talents get you there, it's your character that will keep you there. So if you don't have the character traits to be a professional and do the things you're supposed to do in this industry, then you're going to be in for a long road. So, do the things that are necessary to invest in yourself: your headshots, your reels, which are images of things that you have done and put them and compile them into 1 to 2 minute video, as well as if you do it. If you don't have a gig, create your own. So in other words, you go to all these church organizations, or if your church doesn't have a theater department or something like that, you create it if God chooses you to do it . So, you know, do your research and learn about the profession because you don't just want to do something. If it's something you're going to do just for a minute and you're thinking about it because you want to be right on camera, then this isn't the industry for you because there's a lot to do to get to a point. Like I said, I'm an overnight sensation between 30 and 32 years old. I've been doing this for a while. You see it now; you haven't seen the process. You didn't see walking pneumonia walking through the airport and having to get up and play in the same day. Take yourself seriously. Take your job seriously and don't take yourself so seriously that you think you're better than everyone else, because there is enough room for everyone to work.

Sandra, can you give us a little more information about the Black History Month conference?

Just go to our website, www.transformationtraininginc.com, and you can get a ticket to come to the conference. You do not need to be a mental health provider to attend the conference. This is just great information for everyone. You can also get the ticket to the gala with our host right here, Mr. Palmer, and we are very honored to have him be part of the program. So we adopted the national theme for Black History Month, African Americans in the Arts. So our theme is Celebrating African Americans in the Arts, and we're just going to highlight that. Dr. Evans from Paine College will be our keynote speaker for the event. So we're happy to have someone from the HBCU in the program.

That Saturday we are hosting a community engagement event called Self-Care Saturday. It is open and free to the public. We want people to come get health screenings and get free products from the vendors that will be there. This should be a great event and I'm looking forward to it all.

Palmer, if people want to follow your journey or get more information about you, how can they do that?

Well, certainly from @PalmerWilliamsJ on Instagram and @PalmerWilliamsJr on Tic Tac. Next up is Palmer Williams, Jr. on Facebookand then also, my website is PalmerWilliamsJr.com.