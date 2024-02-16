Nora Fatehi: Hope screenwriters will make films with female characters capable of performing actions at a higher level | Bollywood News





Being a dancer helped her learn stunts in the upcoming film Crakk, says Nora Fatehi who wants to do “next level action” like her co-stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future projects.

Fatehi, who has acted in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India, said that like dance, action is also linked to choreography.

“As a dancer, you are also like an athlete. The level to which we physically take our bodies is crazy. You do the same thing in the world of dance and acting. You have to follow a certain choreography when the director formulates a scene. “I think (being a dancer) has helped me. Arjun and Vidyut did next level action, I had an action sequence but not like what they did, which was out of this world. I only hope that one day screenwriters will make films with female leads capable of performing such stunts. I want this because I am ready to do it,” the 32-year-old told PTI. She also described Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, as a film made by “self-taught and foreign actors”. Jammwal also backed the film through his banner Action Hero Films. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. “We all know that a debate has been raging for a few years about underdogs and why they don't participate in certain projects and how filmmakers don't include them in particularly big budget projects. Vidyut and Aditya sir took on all self-made and foreign actors on a big-budget film,” added Fatehi. Crakk follows the journey of a man named Siddhu, played by Jammwal, from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. Rampal, who plays the role of the antagonist in the film, shared his definition of a villain. The 51-year-old has previously played gray roles in titles such as Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Dhaakad. “I think a person who loses control over controlling his desires (is a villain). These desires could be harmful to another individual… Being absolutely selfish, this person is in some way moving towards a villainous trait. If you have desires that are not harmful and they are as strong as the desires of the wicked but they do not harm anyone…” he added. Jackson, 32, said she was happy to be acting in films again after a five-year hiatus. The actress, known for Ekk Deewana Tha and '2.0', said she is trying to strike a balance between work and motherhood. “When I got the call about Crakk, I thought that’s not what I had in mind, but I sat down with Aditya on Zoom, heard the script and it was fantastic. It was difficult trying to juggle the schedules. This mom guilt will always be there, all moms have it. But I also want him to know that I’m a working mother,” said Jackson, mother of four-year-old Andreas. The actor said her son had participated in shoots with her and was familiar with India. “He had this great experience of new cultures, of traveling, of seeing mom on the big screen. It instills a kind of work ethic that is very important to me as a mother. And this film goes hand in hand with my evolution and it also helped his life. Everything I do now is for him,” she added. Crakk is set to release on February 23.

