Fantastic Four: forget a big star, Doctor Doom should be played by a voice actor

It's a big moment for Marvel fans everywhere, as the MCU's Fantastic Four have officially been sunk. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will bring Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben to life on July 25, 2025, and it's safe to say that the arrival of Marvel's first family in the MCU was one of the most anticipated fan events in some time. But now that we know who the titular team is playing, the biggest question remaining is who is playing their nemesis, Doctor Doom?

The ruler of Latveria making his MCU debut is something fans have been clamoring for since the Fantastic Four the rights reverted to Marvel in 2019. Marvel Studios executives certainly know how important Victor von Doom may be to their future projects, between their upcoming Secret Wars adaptation and even reports that the studio I considered switching to Doom after cutting ties with Jonathan Majors as Multiverse Saga's heavyweight Kang the Conqueror. Although we don't know for sure that Doom is the villain of the film Still, the casting of Fantastic Fours is a surefire sign that Doom will come to the MCU in some capacity.

But before the fancasts start rolling in, I have a humble suggestion: Doctor Doom should be played by a voice actor instead of a named star.

Doom is one of the most popular villains in the superhero genre, with Magneto being the only other contender for the position of Marvel's best villain. Still, the history of FF villains in live-action films has not been ideal. Its first appearance took place in Fantastic Four film produced by Roger Corman in 1994 , where he was played by Joseph Culp. Unfortunately, this photo was never officially released. The 2005 and 2007 Tim Story Fantastic Four films had Julian McMahon as Doom, and he didn't leave as much of an impression as fans had hoped. Toby Kebbell stepped into the role in Josh Tranks' 2015 reboot, and that version was so far removed from the source material that most who saw it would probably prefer to forget about it. The problems with these incarnations had more to do with the writing and directing than their respective actors, but the way the character has been adapted in the past helps highlight why a new approach is necessary.

A big part of what makes Doom such a compelling figure in the comics is the air of mystery that surrounds him. Although his repaired face had been seen before in the comics (notably in both versions of Secret Wars), the appeal of not really knowing how bad his facial scars were under the mask was an essential part of what made him formidable for so many decades. . Is he really horribly disfigured, or is it just a simple imperfection that Victor just can't bear to see? It's the kind of dramatic question that contributes to his development, but it also brings the mask to the forefront as a crucial part of what motivates him. The mask, more than any artist who could play it underneath, is the true face of Doom.

This is why adaptations of the character have worked much better in anime and video games, where he has been portrayed by various voice actors over the years. From Simon Templeman's theatrical egomania in the second season of 1990's Fantastic Four, to Paul Dobson's vengeful howls in Fantastic Four: Worlds Greatest Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 3, to Lex Lang's egalitarian contempt in Avengers: Earths Mightiest Heroes and Maurice LaMarche. -complete and authoritative take in Avengers Assemble and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, there have been many excellent performances as Doom in the voice acting space. Any of them, or perhaps even a newcomer to the game (perhaps of rom-com origin due to Dooms' legacy in the source material) could do a great job of bringing Dooms to life Doom. Alternatively, you could find a more well-known actor taking on the role, knowing that he's mostly doing an ADR voice performance and maybe only playing live-action Victor in flashbacks.

If you're not sure how such an approach would work, consider what was once the case for Darth Vader, arguably one of, if not THE, the most iconic villains in cinema history. Vader's physical performance was provided by David Prowse in the original Star Wars trilogy, while his voice was done by the legendary James Earl Jones. This worked to such effect that they didn't even bother trying to recast Vader's voice in modern movies and shows (although Scott Lawrence provided his voice in many video games like Jedi: Fallen Order and the Rogue Squadron series). As with Doom's medieval armor, iron mask, and regal green cape, the iconic image of Vader's black armor and distinctive helmet is far more ingrained in popular culture than any version of this what he looks like without it (no disrespect to Hayden Christensen or Sebastian Shaw). ).

It's easy to imagine a Fantastic Four movie that places a great pantomime-gifted stuntman in the classic Doom costume, paired with a voice actor who uses a booming, menacing cadence to really sell how over-the-top the character is supposed to be . . Also, it would be easier to include in multiple projects this way instead of having to work around a major star's schedule, which makes this avenue an attractive prospect if Marvel decides to use Doom as the new antagonist of the Multiverse saga. Casting a big name also has the downside of wanting the actor to likely want their face on screen for much of their performance, which dilutes Dooms' visual appeal and characterization. Look what happened to Black Mask who didn't wear his, uh mask until the finale of Birds of Prey, or Venom constantly taking off his monster face in Spider-Man 3.

Will Marvel actually consider this route? It's hard to say. There haven't really been any names surrounding the role yet, although Ben Mendelsohn, who previously played Talos in Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion, indicated in an interview with GQ that he I would love to play the role. It's also fun to realize that this way of bringing a character to life has already been done with our new Reed Richards, Pedro Pascal, in his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. Maybe he could give some advice to a Doom voice actor? No matter who plays the character or which MCU project he first appears in, Doom is exactly the kind of character who would benefit from Darth Vader's approach. Given his poor cinematic track record thus far, here's hoping the MCU can finally do justice to this acclaimed Marvel villain.

