The Hollywood Bowl House in Venice, California Makes Sustainability Chic





The $8 million coastal home is named for the siding taken from the original benches of the … [+] the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Hilton & Hyland Just like a sculptor, an architect must have in-depth knowledge of the material. For renowned architect David Hertz, this understanding encompasses not only the aesthetic qualities of materials but also their environmental impact. As a leading figure in sustainable architecture, Hertz's selections are often recycledfrom airplanes, refrigerators or, in the case of this $8 million Venice housea Los Angeles landmark: the Hollywood Bowl. A retractable glass wall adjoins one of the spacious home's two dining rooms. Hilton & Hyland Known as the Hollywood Bowl Home, the 7,100-square-foot residence is clad in Alaskan cedar salvaged from the historic amphitheater's original benches. The history of the property is quite astonishing, says David Kramerpresident of Hilton & Hyland, who shares the list with colleague Ruby Fay. Hertz found a way to make century-old wood look entirely modern. Concrete floors run throughout the first floor. Hilton & Hyland < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The beachfront home has more than one connection to Hollywood; Real blood Actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer have owned the property since 2009. Originally a cottage, a duplex and an attached vacant lot, Hertz was moved to merge the three into one estate. Construction was completed in 2017 and the result is a refined, contemporary home that exudes style. The top floor living, kitchen and dining area extends to a roof terrace. Hilton & Hyland An imposing two-story pivot door makes a dramatic entrance and is flanked by folding glass walls. Many other movable walls can be found throughout the three-story home, welcoming the light, breezes and sounds of the ocean, which is a block away. The skylights also open, reinforcing the bright and airy ambiance. A dining room bench is in green leather. Hilton & Hyland Polished concrete floors throughout the first floor lend a sleek, modern touch to the living spaces including a dining room, bar and lounge area with built-in shelving. Bedrooms make up the second level, some with walk-in closets and fireplaces. A private courtyard centers the second floor. Hilton & Hyland Perched on the top floor, an open-concept living room, dining room with green leather banquette and stylish kitchen extend to a rooftop terrace with panoramic ocean views. Privacy with an outdoor setting is provided by other living spaces, such as a second-story courtyard and a pool and spa nestled under an overhang. Wellness facilities include a Zen garden, sauna and fitness center. A fireplace and built-in shelves adorn this spacious bedroom. Hilton & Hyland A separate guest house sits on the property thanks to a bit of creative engineering, Kramer says. There was a chalet on the land before the current house. Instead of demolishing the chalet, it was salvaged and placed above the garage. Nestled between Venice Beach and the Venice Canals, the dual-lot property offers easy access to some of the city's most sought-after amenities. A covered roof terrace allows for al fresco dining and sunbathing. Hilton & Hyland The roof terrace offers unobstructed views of the ocean. Hilton & Hyland An outdoor pool sits under an overhang for an indoor/outdoor feel. Hilton & Hyland MORE FORBES GLOBAL PROPERTIES MORE FROM FORBESA historic chalet in Geneva is a cozy retreat for modern livingMORE FROM FORBESUpcoming Modern Estate in Arizona's Prestigious Paradise Valley Asks $16.5 MillionMORE FROM FORBES$15 Million Estate Sets the Standard for Elegance in Georgetown, Washington DCMORE FROM FORBESTruckee Contemporary brings a sense of design as fresh as the mountain airMORE FROM FORBESStunning villa epitomizes luxury living in southern Portugal

