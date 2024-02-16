Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I am engaged to a wonderful guy. We have been together for a little over two years. During our first year, his family was wonderful to me. They acted like they loved me. However, things have changed. When my fiancé and I are around them, they just wave and don't have much, if anything, to say to me. They never call me or text me; I always do it first. Several times when I texted they didn't respond.
My fiancé is very supportive. He tells me things will get better and tries to make me feel better, but I'm starting to feel like they don't love me. Plus, I have nothing in common with his mother and sister, which makes me even more uncomfortable. I've tried to be friendly and maintain a relationship with them, but I get no effort in return. If you have any tips, share them. — UNLIKED IN KENTUCKY
DEAR NOT LOVED: If you and your fiancé have a good relationship, stop obsessing about his family. They may have made a big deal about you at first because you were new. Now a year has passed and the novelty has worn off. I'm sorry that your relationship with his family didn't turn out to be what you had imagined, but that's how life can be. So take it step by step.
Nurture the relationships you have with friends, other couples, and your own family. Relax, enjoy the life you're building with the man you love, and follow your fiancé's lead in dealing with your future in-laws. He knows them better than us.
DEAR ABBY: My stepson, who suffered from bipolar II, committed suicide a year and a half ago while we were away. We thought he was getting better and his mother saw no reason to stay with us while we were gone for a few days. The police told us that he had made up his mind and there was nothing we could do. He was my husband's youngest and lived with us for 12 years. I loved him very much, but I wasn't with him for the first 18 years of his life.
I'm still grieving, but my husband is grieving even more. He had a heart attack five months to the day after his son's suicide, followed by open heart surgery. As my friend said after visiting him yesterday, this is depression to the nth degree. He doesn't see the need for therapy and hates additional medications. What can I do? — CONCERNED FOR HIM IN TEXAS
DEAR CONCERNED: Tell your husband that you are still grieving the loss of your stepson and you know he is too. Explain that you strongly suspect that his recent heart attack may be related to the tragic loss of his son. His doctors should be notified if they don't already know the whole story.
If your husband is adamant about not getting grief counseling, tell him that YOU are joining a grief support group and NEED him to come with you because you love him and don't want to lose it too.
