Iconic commercial's Udaan and Lalita-ji actor Kavita Chaudhary died of a heart attack in
Kavita Chaudhary, known for her 1989 hit TV show 'Udaan' and for playing Lalita-ji in the iconic Surf commercials, reportedly died of cardiac arrest at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar on February 15 . The funeral is in progress.
Suchitra Verma, Kavita's mentee and close friend, shared that the actor had been suffering from cancer for the past few years. When they met last year, Kavita even told him about chemotherapy and looked “visibly unwell”. “I feel unhappy that I lost her and never had the chance to meet her. I never thought her condition would suddenly deteriorate so much,” Suchitra told IndiaToday.in.
She also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Instagram and wrote, “My heart is heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration and grace – Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of DD's Udan series and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but for me, she was much more than that (sic).”
She added, “I met Kavetaji for the first time at his humble abode in Versova for an assistant director interview. Little did I know that I was going to meet the legend himself. As she opened her door , memories of his line “Bhaisahab” from the Surf commercial resonated in my mind, and I couldn't help but say it out loud. This moment marked the beginning of a bond that transcended mere friendship . She became my mentor, my guide, my spiritual guru, and above all, she became family (sic).”
She also said, “Kavetaji was not just a symbol of women empowerment; she lived and breathed it. Her work has inspired countless women to pursue their dreams, especially in the Indian police service. Her legacy of empowerment will continue to resonate for generations. come. Although I find comfort in knowing that she is now free from pain, it breaks my heart to realize that she will never answer my calls from now on. May his soul find eternal peace (sic).
She concluded with: “In her memory, I leave you with a quote that encapsulates the essence of this remarkable woman: “Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines in the heavens above. “Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma' morning. You will live forever in our hearts. #RIPKavetaChaudhary (sic).”
Kavita Chaudhary graced the screen with rare elegance and talent, etching her name in the hearts of viewers through her portrayal of the resilient IPS officer Kalyani Singh, in the iconic Indian television series 'Udaan'. With her captivating presence and nuanced performance, she breathed life into her character, inspiring the audience with Kalyani's unwavering determination and strength. She was also known for her iconic portrayal of Lalita-ji in commercials in the 80s and 90s.
Here is an overview:
'Udaan', which aired from 1989 to 1991, was re-aired on Doordarshan National during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. The show was written and directed by Kavita Chaudhary, who also played the lead role in the show. It was one of the first shows on women's empowerment in India. This inspired many of its viewers.
The show also had an impact on politician and actor Smriti Irani. She shared the news of the show's rerun and wrote, “For some it was just a show, for me it was a call to free myself from situations I deemed impossible to overcome (sic).”
Beyond her on-screen role, she left an indelible mark on Indian television, with her contributions shaping the landscape of the industry. His dedication to his craft and ability to evoke emotions through his acting have deeply resonated with audiences, earning him widespread recognition and admiration.
