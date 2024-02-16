Live out your old-school Cali motel dreams in style at Palihotel Hollywood, a converted '50s RV on Sunset Boulevard that's at once cheeky, no-frills, and luxurious.





If you've always been fascinated by those dodgy motels located in a seedy part of town that often serve as the backdrop for American detective series and action movies, you're not the only one. I attribute this to my steady diet of American thrillers and film noirs, but deep down I always wanted to stay at one of these second-rate properties. You know the ones: grumpy staff, low-rise building, open courtyard, pool with stagnant water, unsavory guys who come and go at strange hours, and long-time residents who check in under fake names. Now imagine an upscale version of that, right in the middle of Hollywood and with much better neighbors: Palihotel Hollywood is the latest opening from Los Angeles-based hotel group Palisociety, the company behind other Los Angeles favorites Angeles such as Palihouse West Hollywood and Palihouse Santa Monica. Back in beige? Beige suits are enjoying an unlikely renaissance The Palihotel Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles is minutes from the area's major tourist attractions.

The hotel, housed in a former automobile pavilion from the late 1950s, has a prime location on Sunset Boulevard and is an ideal starting point for first-time visitors to Los Angeles. It's just a five-minute walk from the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, home to attractions such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, TCL's Chinese Theater and the famous intersection of Hollywood and Highland, where you can see the Hollywood sign. The exterior of the Palihotel Hollywood, located at 7023 Sunset Boulevard The Palihotel Hollywood is also within walking distance of one of Los Angeles' best natural attractions: Runyon Canyon, a moderately difficult hike that climbs up Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. The beautiful uphill walk offers stunning views of Los Angeles and beyond, not to mention a glimpse of some spectacular residences. 29 of the Highest-Paid Movie Deals of All Time, Ranked from Leo to Margot After a vigorous canyon hike, which can take up to two hours if done at a leisurely pace, you can reward yourself with a meal at In-N-Out Burger, which is located right next to the hotel and always full of locals. and tourists. Treat yourself to delicious beef patties and animal-style fries that have earned a worldwide cult following, but are still only exclusive to the West Coast of the United States. (Guests who book The Night Owl room receive a $10 USD In-N-Out gift card per stay.) A branch of In-N-Out Burger is located next to the Palihotel Hollywood. With 74 rooms and suites spread over two floors around a central courtyard with swimming pool, Palihotel Hollywood stays true to the eclectic, slightly retro vibe of all Palisociety properties. Think vintage touches such as Smeg mini-fridges in rooms, whimsical artwork, striped lounge chairs and orange poolside umbrellas, and a warm color palette of greens, blues pale and gray with pink and wood accents that are comfortable and welcoming. The Palihotel Hollywood lobby is cozy and colorful Bennys on the Blvd, the hotel's restaurant, is a casual poolside restaurant where you can enjoy Texas taqueria-inspired dishes and tropical cocktails, and is ideal for fun poolside parties. 7 Most Bling Airport Lounges for Luxury Travelers from Dubai to Hong Kong A casual meal at Bennys, Palihotel Hollywood's restaurant serving Texas taqueria-inspired dishes The 16th property in the brand portfolio, Palihotel Hollywood is the slightly younger, lower-maintenance sister to neighboring Palihouse West Hollywood. Sassy, ​​unpretentious and yet offering all the comforts of a luxury city break, the hotel is an ideal starting point for exploring the Hollywood district and reliving the heyday of old-school California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/lifestyle/travel-hotels/article/3252061/live-out-your-old-school-cali-motel-dreams-style-palihotel-hollywood-converted-50s-motor-lodge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos