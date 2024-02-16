Ron Howard loved being a child actor, but he wouldn't recommend it to anyone else.

Reliving your childhood is not an easy task, especially when it comes to reconciling your good teenage memories with the bad ones, sometimes even accepting the fact that sometimes, they are actually the same thing.

Although he has since turned to directing, Ron Howard has had a child acting career greater than many adult actors can claim in their entire lives. For the most part, Howard enjoyed the experience. Addressing the Fort Worth Star TelegramHoward said: “Other kids may be unhappy [acting], but above all, I really enjoyed it. I felt very comfortable. I understood it. It was an environment I knew I excelled in.”

It's a joy Howard attributes to his mother and father, who are also actors. Howard said: “My dad gave me a lot of confidence and taught me how to do it, how to think, so I was learning a trade.”

Additionally, Howard pointed out that the lessons he learned while acting as a child actually benefit him once he grows up.

He said: “The things I learned as a kid, I've been able to apply as an adult, whereas a lot of child actors have to unlearn the cutesy stuff that sabotages them later when they try to operate on a more adult level.

Yet in that same interview, Howard confessed that he doesn't recommend child stardom as a career for others.

He said: “I always try to discourage parents from giving this profession to their children, especially the little ones. ” He also explained, “I'm one of the few child actors who came out of it without a lot of anger and resentment. Most child actors don't learn how to act. We kind of teach them how to play. like trained animals. I think I succeeded because I was working towards something. I had a different dream.