Bollywood-inspired lehenga picks for your pre-wedding festivities





Having accompanied several brides-to-be on their wedding shopping adventures, I can confidently attest to the patience and effort it takes to find the perfect wedding lehenga for your big day. If you don't have time to choose your pre-wedding outfits, but are aware of the latest on-screen trends, we are here to help you with an exquisite collection of lehengas inspired by your favorite celebrities from Bollywood. Much intrigued? Keep reading! Red Embroidered Lehenga Set by Manish Malhotra At a private Diwali party, Alia Bhatt made waves on the internet wearing a stunning custom-made bright red lehenga with a sequin embellished dupatta. Well, attire makes an equally dazzling choice for your pre-wedding festivities. If you're the bride-to-be whose motto is “leave the ordinary,” wear it on your Mehendi and get ready to turn heads! Check it out here. Gold Dust Chikankari Lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani Shimmering in radiant gold, Ananya Panday recently adorned herself in an exquisite Chikankari lehenga from the famous brand Tarun Tahiliani. Adorned with shimmering diamonds and delicate hand embroidery, the lehenga was elegantly paired with an elegant wide neck blouse. Although Ananya chose this dazzling ensemble for her bridesmaid look, it is undoubtedly also perfect for stealing the show at your sangeet party! Check it out here. Champagne Gold Beaded Sequins Lehenga by Twamev Triptii Dimri looked like a dream in this champagne gold outfit from Twamev. From organza so comfortable on the skin to tulle dupatta with feather details, wearing this creation is a delight. But the icing on the cake is a blouse with a plunging neckline and embroidery to die for. The final touches of pearly sequins and patchwork bring the whole thing to life. Check it out here. Sea Coral Mermaid Lehenga Set by Mishru Looking for an unconventional styleHaldiable to stand out on your special day? Take inspiration from one of Rakul Preet Singh's recent looks by Mishru, featuring a sea coral mermaid lehenga teamed with a full-sleeved blouse and an intricately detailed cut-out dupatta, embodying both grace and sophistication . Check it out here. Multi-patchwork lehenga by Varun Bahl The OG queen of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor recently made heads turn in a custom multi patchwork lehenga set by Varun Bahl fully embroidered in pastel shades. Accentuated with resham embroidery embellished with 3D sequin flowers embellished with swarovski, she paired it with yellow embroidered blouse embellished with sequins and cutdana. It's safe to say that the mirror work bordering dupatta is stealing the show this season. Add a fun and vibrant touch to your wedding festivities with this outfit, which will definitely give you some pep. Check it out here. Aina Lehenga Set by Mrunalini Rao Designed for that outspoken and cheerful bride who can't stay calm on the big day, this outfit comprising a ruffled printed chiffon skirt paired with a heavily embroidered blouse will be the perfect choice for your everyday entertaining. If you want to keep your arms covered, it comes with a teal tulle jacket adorned with 3D handmade flowers. Check it out here.

