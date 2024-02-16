French actor Depardieu faces new sexual assault complaint | national news





A woman has accused French cinema legend Gérard Depardieu of sexually assaulting her during the filming of a film in 2014, the Paris prosecutor's office announced on Friday. Depardieu, 75, was charged with rape in another case and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women. He denies the allegations. The woman filed a complaint on January 9 accusing Depardieu of “sexual assault on a vulnerable person by someone abusing the authority of their position”, according to the document consulted by AFP on Thursday evening. She told regional newspaper Le Courrier de l'Ouest that he groped her “everywhere” and made “inappropriate” comments to her while she was a 24-year-old assistant on the set of the film “The Magician and the Siamese” in 2015. The Magician and the Siamese”) in the west of France. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the existence of a complaint and indicated that it would be examined. In France, the statute of limitations for alleged sexual assault of an adult is six years. The actor's lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, indicated that he had learned of the complaint through the press and would not make any comment. But “Depardieu firmly rejects all the accusations made against him,” he said. Depardieu was charged in 2020 with rape and sexual assault after actress Charlotte Arnould filed her own complaint over allegations dating back to 2018. Another sexual assault complaint filed last year by actress Hélène Darras, who said Depardieu groped and made advances toward her during a 2007 shoot, was dropped for missing the deadline for prescription. Spanish journalist and author Ruth Baza said she filed a criminal complaint in Spain against Depardieu last month, claiming he raped her in 1995 in Paris. The complaint has little hope of leading to prosecution due to the statute of limitations in France, which is 20 years for the alleged rape of an adult. But Baza said she decided to move forward anyway in hopes it would “help other people” do the same. Lawyer Saint-Palais said Depardieu had not received any calls to defend himself against the allegations. The repeated allegations against Depardieu have become a frontline of France's culture war, dividing the film world and pitting feminist groups against the actor's defenders, including President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader said in December that Depardieu should benefit from the presumption of innocence, calling him a “huge actor” and insinuating he was the victim of a “manhunt.” But, more recently, Macron added that he had not “said enough how important the words of women victims of this violence are”. mas-ah/jh/bc

