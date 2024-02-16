Ancestra Features Talented Actors, But Lacks Black Women's Perspective – The Oberlin Review

I watched the scene, chatting excitedly with my friend as I watched the first scene of Ancestor, directed by Assistant Professor of Theater Anjanette Hall. The set was intricate and beautiful, with shadows of branches in the stage lights and artificial trees surrounding the center stage. I nudged my friend impatiently, waiting for the show to start. As the actors emerged, their choreography fascinated me, inviting me to immerse myself in a narrative of women's liberation. However, despite my best efforts, I could not see myself among the sisters on stage.

Ancestor covers two different narratives in its two-hour running time. The first concerns Cora, played by College freshman Ela Carola Shapiro-Alster. Cora is a volunteer journalist who wants to write about the right to abortion after the overthrow of the Roe v. Wade as she struggles with censorship and her own pregnancy. This story is interspersed with that of the women of Oberlins Women's College in the 1800s, who retreated to the woods in order to engage in intellectual and political activities in ways that went beyond the scope then perception of women's roles. The two narratives have very different major conflicts, the first being over abortion and the second over women's suffrage, but both are linked under the banner of feminism.

As a feminist from Texas currently attending Oberlin, my feelings were complex.

Although Ancestor In its attempts to explore themes of women's struggle for rights under patriarchy, I found the play to be a superficial ode to white feminism that refuses to fully explore the many themes it addresses. The play attempts to touch on race relations, poverty, abuse, censorship, and internalized misogyny, but the way it addresses these themes is superficial. Despite these complex themes, the narrative itself reads less like an intellectual discussion about women's rights and more like a prime example of white feminism that focuses on abandoning nuance and intersectionality in favor of pursuing sisterhood between women.

The script constantly has a problem with flattening its problems, even the most primal ones, into their basic forms. The question of abortion rights is only explored through the experience of a woman who lives in a state where she can have an abortion. Cora's most hostile experience with abortion is the one she fabricates by going undercover into an emergency pregnancy center as a patient. At the end of the play, she is able to go to a Planned Parenthood facility. and get the abortion she needs, which is explained to the audience through a monologue. Oberlin's suffragist history culminates with the participation of all the women who once sought intellectual and political freedom in the woods in a rally for women's suffrage. They give monologues on women's rightsside of the two black characters, which stands in stark contrast to the historical racism found at the beginning suffragette movements. The issue of racialized oppression of women boils down to the throwaway phrase that we are no one's property and are never on display. Despite the necessity of black characters in the play, they seem like an afterthought. The script flatly refuses to utter the words slavery, black, or even race, stripping away any nuance that hinders black women's struggle for freedom.

I began to realize that this piece was not written for me. The sisters who called I'm here, I'm with you, never spoke to me, a black woman from Texas. Unlike Cora, if I became pregnant, I couldn't easily seek an abortion in my state, and I could still be punished if I sought one elsewhere. I know that if I shouted to these women about what I experienced, the violence, the fear, the hostile stares I often endured, they would tell me to pull myself together and join them in a circle in Woods. While this may seem okay for a while, it does nothing to solve my problems. I am still racialized and lacking bodily autonomy. As much as I would like a fun adventure in the woods to solve my problems, I am painfully aware that blind brotherhood implies my erasure.

Erasure is a common theme in the storyline, obscuring a story that seems disjointed and aimless, a story that has the thesis of the moral neutrality of brotherhood and abortion, a story that erases me and my ancestors , from our own story. The sisters calling me are not the ones on stage, they are overwhelmingly white women walking around in beautiful dresses under bright lights in a staged forest. My sisters call me from the fields of Georgia and Arkansas as they work in the sweltering summer heat. I feel their sweat on my brow as I write about myself, about my own oppression and my struggle. I felt this sweat at the end of the play, knowing that this was yet another white woman allowed to express her righteous anger in a way that I, a black woman, never could. As a creative person I sigh and as a human I cry.

Despite my issues with the script, I applaud the cast and crew for their efforts. Despite all the flaws in content, there were absolutely no flaws in execution. I found the show itself fascinating, and everything from the choreography to the energy the actors put into their performances immersed me in the story. Everything from the lights to the costumes immersed me in the world of the play, and the separation between the suffragette narrative and Cora's story is easy to understand. The music enhances the experience, enveloping me in the world of the piece. Overall, I think the production was a technical success.