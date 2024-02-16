Hollywood Takes Off: 5 Famous Airports That Have Starred in Hit Movies





If you're looking for weekend fun ideas, you can explore the place where the magic of Hollywood meets the thrill of aviation. From heartwarming reunions to high-stakes heists, airports have played a central role in many films. Here are five famous airports that have graced the silver screen, adding drama, romance and excitement to the world of cinema. Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX) and Dulles International Airport (KIAD) In Die Hard 2 (1990) The film takes place in Dulles, but LAX is one of the indoor filming locations for the action-packed sequel to the iconic original. Die hard. John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, fights terrorists who have taken over Dulles Airport. Explore the real-life LAX locations that served as the backdrop for this adrenaline-pumping film. Fun fact: Other filming locations included Alpena, Michigan and Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan. London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) to Love in fact (2003) Love is in the air in this romantic comedy based around the Christmas season. Follow the interconnected love stories of different characters as they come together in heartwarming and sometimes comical scenes at one of the busiest airports in the world. Discover the charm that makes London Heathrow the perfect setting for love to blossom. Marseille Provence Airport (LFML) also appears.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (KORD) to Alone at home (1990) : Who can forget the chaos at O'Hare in this holiday classic? The McCallister family's misadventures include scenes at this bustling airport. Watch Kevin foil the burglars, leaving the audience both laughing and on the edge of their seats. And believe it or not, the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (LFPG) scenes were also filmed at O'Hare.

Singapore Changi Airport (WSSS) to Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Experience the glitz and glamor of Singapore Changi in this hit film. The airport serves as a gateway to opulent lifestyles, showcasing its stunning architecture and luxurious amenities. Scenes were also filmed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (WMKK), including a taxi drop-off scene set at John F. Kennedy International Airport (KJFK).

Denver International Airport (KDEN) and “Blucifer (various films) OK, so this isn't a specific movie suggestion, but the airport has become a magnet for mystery and conspiracy. Explore public art, including the famous Blue Mustang sculpture, known as Blucifer, which has sparked urban legends and conspiracy theories, making Denver International a star in its own right. Interesting fact: the Denver airport was planned as a filming location for the Die Hard 2 film, but the weather proved too good and filming was moved to Michigan to take advantage of the snowfall. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances, airports have served as the backdrop for some of Hollywood's most memorable cinematic moments. Whether you're a movie buff or an aviation enthusiast, these famous airports have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. So, the next time you travel to these centers, you might find yourself reliving scenes from your favorite movies. Have a good trip and good cinematic adventures!

