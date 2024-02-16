Entertainment
How Kingsley Ben-Adir became Bob Marley
Bob Marley, the beloved and singular luminary of reggae, was a dreadlocked Rastafarian from Jamaica who sang and played guitar. Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British man with short-cropped hair who neither sings nor plays guitar and is seven inches taller than Marley. Despite lacking any outward similarities, Ben-Adir has been cast as Marley in a new Hollywood biopic, the culmination of a year's search for the right actor.
We tried to find someone from Jamaica who could speak the dialect we needed, said Ziggy Marley, the eldest son of Grammy-winning musician and producer Bob Marley on Bob Marley: A lovewhich was released in theaters on February 14. But physical verisimilitude, he decided, wasn't the key to playing his father: Kingsley brought an emotional depth that no one else brought to auditions, and a magnetism, he added.
Ben-Adir's choice was denounced by many Jamaicans, who point out that at least since 1990s films like Cool Runnings and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Hollywood has used non-Jamaican actors with diluted accents. We weren't supposed to have power over our stories, Danae Peart wrote in RiddimStyle magazine, which covers black diaspora culture. She added that Hollywood executives are obsessed with making anything acceptable to the white gaze.
Reviews of Bob Marley: One Love have been almost uniformly negative, but even some of the harshest critics praised Ben-Adir's performance. In a film that mostly sticks to a reliable formula, there's one thing to love, Olly Richards of Empire wrote. Recently, Ben-Adir detailed how he achieved this transformation, despite bearing little outward resemblance to Marley.
On the audition tape, I knew my Jamaican patois was going to be basic and fake, said Ben-Adir, a thin, alert 37-year-old in a dark Adidas tracksuit, during an interview in a room conference in Times Square. . He chose one scene from three that had been sent to him and had only two days to prepare for his audition, not enough time to find the accent. Working actors don't have the luxury of time and space. He got drunk studying Live at the Rainbow, a video of Marley's concert filmed in 1977.
The Marley family was closely involved in the film: Ziggy, Marley's daughter Cedella and his wife, Rita, are all producers. Shortly after seeing his audition, they asked to meet Ben-Adir. There was something about family involvement that made me feel like I could let go of responsibility for it all and focus on finding the emotional truth.
Nail the music
Ben-Adir had less than a year to transform. I said to myself: Nine months? You need five years! He bought an acoustic guitar as soon as filming of the Marvel miniseries finished Secret invasionwatched instructional videos on YouTube and played Song of Redemption over and over again like crazy before hiring a guitar teacher. The producers told him he didn't need to learn how to act and that they could film around him, but Ben-Adir felt it was crucial to understand Marley.
Singing was a more difficult challenge. Ben-Adir doesn't even like karaoke, and at drama school, when teachers praised his singing voice, he realized they were lying to give students more confidence. In the film's concert scenes, he lip-syncs to the original recording, but elsewhere he plays guitar and sings. He thought Marley's sons Stephen, who served as music supervisor, and Ziggy would dub his vocals, but thanks to working with a vocal coach, Fiora Cutler, he looked good enough to handle the job himself. I can hold a tune, he said proudly.
“I realized I would never look at it as closely as I would like, so I had to let it go,” Ben-Adir said. Bob was flat-chested and didn't have broad shoulders, and I was the opposite, with skinny legs and a bouncy chest. As soon as you put me next to someone who is 5-6 years old, I'm going to look like a giant, no matter what costume I wear. (Ben-Adir is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall.)
Nine months wasn't enough time to grow dreadlocks, so he wore a wig instead. Ben-Adir singled out hair and makeup artists Carla Farmer and Morris Aberdeen: This was one of the hardest things to pull off, and they did an incredible job.
Finding the right accent
In his research, Ben-Adir observed that Marley was adept at code-switching, varying his tone and vocabulary depending on the situation. If Bob didn't like you, he said, his dialect would become so heavy that you wouldn't understand what he said.
At times, Ben-Adir felt like it was better to make the film in French, that he doesn't speak. During downtime on the set of Barbie (he was one of Ken), he studied Marley's accent. I became obsessed. Once filming began, he relied on the Marley family and Neville Garrick, Marley's close friend and artistic director, who is considered the film's historical advisor, to settle into the correct level of patois . He also studied Marley's unusual way of moving on stage, which Ben-Adir described as a way of leading the band, as well as other physical tics, including the musician's habit of speaking from the corner of the room. mouth to quietly express his disgust.
Ben-Adir spoke to 60 or 70 people who knew Bob personally, he said. Some of Marley's closest people refused to meet with him. Not everyone is going to trust me, because I'm an English boy, he added in patois. I understand. Bob means so much to so many people, and they are still grieving greatly from his death so young. (The star died of cancer at the age of 36, in 1981.) Others spoke of Marley evasively, using only trite and unnecessary sound bites.
The film begins in 1976, when Marley was already the biggest star in reggae. He survived what may have been a politically motivated murder attempt at home, then went into exile in Britain, where he recorded Exodus, the album that made him a global superstar. I understood that Bob’s internal journey needed to be focused on safety. The film is an exploration of trauma and what it means to feel unsafe or unloved in your own country, Ben-Adir explained, adding: necessary music.
Ben-Adir has a white father (as does Marley, although his father left the family shortly after Bob's birth) and a mother of Trinidadian descent, and for the most part he does not talk about his personal life. But he made a brief exception to explain how he found common ground with Marley.
I haven't told the family, but I have spoken to many psychologists about where Bob met. I landed safely, he said. There are many things that my friends don't even know. For as long as I can remember. I didn't have a feeling that everything would be okay.
He explained: “Witnessing violence at a certain age and how that affects confidence and safety, that was really the subject of my investigation with Bob and myself. It was violence.
