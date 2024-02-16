How Kingsley Ben-Adir became Bob Marley

Bob Marley, the beloved and singular luminary of reggae, was a dreadlocked Rastafarian from Jamaica who sang and played guitar. Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British man with short-cropped hair who neither sings nor plays guitar and is seven inches taller than Marley. Despite lacking any outward similarities, Ben-Adir has been cast as Marley in a new Hollywood biopic, the culmination of a year's search for the right actor.

We tried to find someone from Jamaica who could speak the dialect we needed, said Ziggy Marley, the eldest son of Grammy-winning musician and producer Bob Marley on Bob Marley: A lovewhich was released in theaters on February 14. But physical verisimilitude, he decided, wasn't the key to playing his father: Kingsley brought an emotional depth that no one else brought to auditions, and a magnetism, he added.

Ben-Adir's choice was denounced by many Jamaicans, who point out that at least since 1990s films like Cool Runnings and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Hollywood has used non-Jamaican actors with diluted accents. We weren't supposed to have power over our stories, Danae Peart wrote in RiddimStyle magazine, which covers black diaspora culture. She added that Hollywood executives are obsessed with making anything acceptable to the white gaze.

Reviews of Bob Marley: One Love have been almost uniformly negative, but even some of the harshest critics praised Ben-Adir's performance. In a film that mostly sticks to a reliable formula, there's one thing to love, Olly Richards of Empire wrote. Recently, Ben-Adir detailed how he achieved this transformation, despite bearing little outward resemblance to Marley.