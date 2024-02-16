With Marvel's announcement of the 2025 “Fantastic Four” cast, a look back at the Hollywood elites who have already played these roles

A “Fantastic Four” reboot is planned for 2025 with a new set of actors joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Details of the 2025 film are under wraps, but the main premise posed by the comics is that four astronauts became superheroes due to their exposure to cosmic rays while in space.

Take a look at all the “Fantastic Four” films to date and the actors who have played the superheroes.

The first official “Fantastic Four” movie was released in 2005. There was another “Fantastic Four” movie made in the 90s, but it was never released.

The Tim Story-directed film starred Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Jessica Alba as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman).

While many have associated Chris Evans with Captain America, this wasn't the first time he donned a superhero costume. Evans played Johnny Storm (Human Torch) in this film. It wasn't until 2011 that Evans became Steve Rogers (Captain America) in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Two short years after the original film, a sequel was released. Actors Gruffudd, Chiklis, Evans and Alba all reprized their roles for this film.

This film expands on the story set in the original film. This time, the team faces a new threat, the Silver Surfer. In order to defeat the villain, the Fantastic Four teamed up with an unlikely partner.

A third part of this series was planned, but it was ultimately canceled.

In 2015, a “Fantastic Four” reboot was made, which brought new actors to the superhero quartet.

Miles Teller played Mr. Fantastic in this film, along with Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch, and Jamie Bell as The Thing.

For Teller, this film came right after her performance in “Divergent” with Shailene Woodley. He then starred in “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise.

As for Jordan, the actor's stint as a superhero didn't start and end with “Fantastic Four.” He also starred in “Black Panther,” although he is widely known for playing Apollo's son Creed in three “Rocky” spin-offs.

This film turned out to be a failure at the box office. Due to this film's poor performance, no others were made with this cast.

Although not a “Fantastic Four” film, this film does include a character from the superhero franchise.

Mr. Fantastic's appearance in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marked the character's first involvement in the MCU.

Although all of the “Fantastic Four” films were based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film rights were owned by 21st Century Fox.

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, the superhero team officially became an integral part of the MCU.

John Krasinski made a small appearance in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, playing an alternate universe version of Mr. Fantastic.

Krasinski's appearance left many people wondering if the actor would play the superhero in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie, but that turned out not to be the case.

A new cast is taking on superhero roles for the 2025 reboot. Recent reports revealed a delay in the film's premiere date and cast lineup.

The release of “Fantastic Four” was replaced by “Thunderbolts”, another Marvel film scheduled for 2025. “Thunderbolts” will be released on May 2 next year and “Fantastic Four” will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The four leads in this film all share the commonality of having found success in the television roles they have played.

The superhero team is led by Pedro Pascal, who plays the role of Mr. Fantastic. Pascal also stars in the HBO series “The Last of Us”.

The female lead is Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in “The Crown.” Kirby also earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 2021's “Pieces of a Woman.”

Joseph Quinn plays Human Torch in the film. His career took off after playing Eddie Munson in season 4 of the sci-fi drama “Stranger Things.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach from “The Bear” plays The Thing.

Beyond the cast and the release date, few details about the film have been revealed. Since Doctor Doom was the villain in previous versions of the film, fans can expect this evil character to return, although who will play the role remains unknown.