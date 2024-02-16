Entertainment
Meet your artist: Soodi Kick
The Vail Daily is hosting a series highlighting some of the Vail Valley's artists. To be considered, please email requesting the survey to A&E reporter Tricia Swenson ([email protected]).
How long have you lived in the Valley and what brought you here?
We have lived in the valley for 15 years and the reason we moved to this area was to be closer to our daughter and her family. It turned out we loved the location and the people and groups we met.
Where does your passion for art come from?
The passion for art grew in me when I went to university in England and realized that I could communicate better by drawing than by speaking. At the time I was learning English and didn't speak it very fluently, this was many, many years ago. I finished my studies in architecture, then turned to art in real life.
Support local journalism
Describe your artistic style.
My art style is expressionist. Many of the masters of painting that I love discovered that colors and shapes transformed emotion and aroused interest.
Who are your favorite artists?
My favorite artists are Cecily Brown, Chagall, Paul Klee and Monet.
Tell us about one of your favorite pieces that you worked on.
One of my favorite new pieces is one I made to order for The Charter at Beaver Creek. It hangs in the entryway and it's Colorado from an expressionist point of view. Powerful and descriptive.
Who has helped you along your journey? Who/what inspires you?
Nature is my most relevant inspiration. I love seeing the world in merged sections of patches of color playing their role in light and dark.
If you weren't an artist, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't an artist today, I would be a naturalist.
What do you hope people take away from your work?
I hope people take away a sense of mystery and love for what we see around us, for the gifts we receive daily from the fact that we can discover with our senses and visualize with our minds.
Where is your work displayed (a local gallery) or how/where can people see it?
My work can be found at The Charter at Beaver Creek and the Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery on Second Street in Eagle, the Blue Goat Apothecary in Gypsum and Color Coffee in Eagle Ranch has a large, beautiful piece inspired by hiking in the Cordillera . I also have pieces at Gallery C in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Never ask “What should we do this weekend?” ” Again. Get a weekly roundup of all the best happenings in the Vail Valley delivered to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter
Is there anything else we should have asked, anything else you would like to share?
I would like to communicate and share my skills and works with people and encourage them to contact me or visit me at my home studio in Eagle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/meet-your-artist-soodi-kick/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan
- Meet your artist: Soodi Kick
- What are the chances? A disturbing Gophers football song (and more)
- Metrosexuals, low-rise jeans and other takeaways from New York Fashion Week
- Mondelez takes a collaborative approach to Web3-based transformation and innovation
- Iowa City kicks off Spring Festival with performances
- Read the full ruling in Trump's New York civil fraud case
- The Legacy of Resistance: Greek and Indian Struggles Against Centuries of Turkish and Muslim Oppression
- With Marvel's announcement of the 2025 “Fantastic Four” cast, a look back at the Hollywood elites who have already played these roles
- India and Sharma take charge as England fail to build on Wood Burst | England in India 2024
- Get Android 15 | Android Developer
- Arginine starvation promotes OS in mesothelioma