Meet your artist: Soodi Kick

Soodi Kick grew up in Iran but went to England and continued her studies at Cambridge and then at Ohio University in the School of Fine Arts and Architecture.

Soodi Kick/Courtesy photo

How long have you lived in the Valley and what brought you here?

We have lived in the valley for 15 years and the reason we moved to this area was to be closer to our daughter and her family. It turned out we loved the location and the people and groups we met.

Where does your passion for art come from?

The passion for art grew in me when I went to university in England and realized that I could communicate better by drawing than by speaking. At the time I was learning English and didn't speak it very fluently, this was many, many years ago. I finished my studies in architecture, then turned to art in real life.

Soodi Kick has a studio in Eagle and his works are exhibited throughout the Vail Valley and in Raleigh, North Carolina. Soodi Kick/Courtesy photo

Describe your artistic style.

My art style is expressionist. Many of the masters of painting that I love discovered that colors and shapes transformed emotion and aroused interest.

Who are your favorite artists?

My favorite artists are Cecily Brown, Chagall, Paul Klee and Monet.

Tell us about one of your favorite pieces that you worked on.

One of my favorite new pieces is one I made to order for The Charter at Beaver Creek. It hangs in the entryway and it's Colorado from an expressionist point of view. Powerful and descriptive.

Soodi Kick prefers to work with mixed media like watercolor, pen and ink and she uses all kinds of artificial materials, papers and photos she has taken in nature and from objects to create her art. Soodi Kick/Courtesy photo

Who has helped you along your journey? Who/what inspires you?

Nature is my most relevant inspiration. I love seeing the world in merged sections of patches of color playing their role in light and dark.

If you weren't an artist, what would you be doing?

If I wasn't an artist today, I would be a naturalist.

Soodi Kick hopes his art creates a spirit of unity and joy with the world he shares. Soodi Kick/Courtesy photo

What do you hope people take away from your work?

I hope people take away a sense of mystery and love for what we see around us, for the gifts we receive daily from the fact that we can discover with our senses and visualize with our minds.

Where is your work displayed (a local gallery) or how/where can people see it?

My work can be found at The Charter at Beaver Creek and the Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery on Second Street in Eagle, the Blue Goat Apothecary in Gypsum and Color Coffee in Eagle Ranch has a large, beautiful piece inspired by hiking in the Cordillera . I also have pieces at Gallery C in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Is there anything else we should have asked, anything else you would like to share?

I would like to communicate and share my skills and works with people and encourage them to contact me or visit me at my home studio in Eagle.