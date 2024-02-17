Entertainment
Top Lawyer Calls Vince a Bad Actor
As WWE does everything it can to focus on WrestleMania season, Vince McMahon will continue to be embedded in the WWE narrative like a parasite on a gorilla.
McMahon was quickly ousted from WWE and the TKO board when the disgraced chairman was slapped with a gruesome 67-page lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant. Star Cody Rhodes admitted the McMahon trial created a dark cloud on WWE, which is under the surveillance of all players in the sporting, media and legal landscape.
Vince McMahon was a known bad actor, civil litigation attorney Ryan Saba said in an exclusive interview. Saba is recognized as one of the best lawyers in the world with distinctions from LawDragon and The National Law Journal.
In fact, in their SEC filings, they had previously warned shareholders that Vince McMahon could potentially cause damage to the company simply by being part of the C-suite, by being on the board of directors, continued Saba.
In this situation, they must first conduct an investigation to verify the veracity of these allegations and assess their responsibility. Assuming they have assessed their liability, they should try to settle this matter with this woman quickly if they can. Now, even if the company wants to settle a case for a reasonable amount, that doesn't mean the woman wants to settle. She might want to spend her day in court.
She might want to make a public spectacle. And if that's the case, they need to make sure that they have the best possible trial team to try to at least somehow justify the conduct or at least try to mitigate the damages in some way. so that they cannot be hit. hundreds of millions of dollars, Saba said.
Shortly after the complaint was filed, Vince McMahons spokesperson released the following statement:
This trial is full of lies, made-up lewd instances that never happened, and vindictive distortion of the truth. [Vince McMahon] will defend itself vigorously.
WWE's Vince McMahon problem appears to be going from bad to worse, with the initial investigation by Simpson and Thatcher looking questionable at best. In the original explosive report from the McMahon trial, The Wall Street Journal reported that Grant called the investigation a sham since she was not even interviewed as part of the investigation. Many members of McMahon's inner circle remain in WWE, and even those who left the promotion are now under fire amid new accusations.
Ashley Massaro's Allegations Against Vince McMahon Resurface
Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro made sexual assault allegations against WWE during a visit to a U.S. military base in Kuwait in November 2016. unpublished statement, Massaro claims McMahon targeted female wrestlers. Massaro's allegations were part of a class-action lawsuit filed against WWE in 2016, although the former WWE Diva Search winner reportedly apologize for joining the class action in 2018.
“I apologize for being part of this class action and I knew it was a bad idea, but I was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should have contacted you before agree to get involved. I was poached, Massaro wrote in an email. But I accept my share of responsibility and I just want to apologize and express my regrets.”
A unpublished sworn affidavit Massaro's filing contradicted her apology, and Massaro sadly committed suicide shortly in May 2019.
A lot more thorough federal investigation of WWE resulting from the sex trafficking trial could claim victims among current and former WWE executives.
In an interview with NewsNations Ashleigh Banfield, Massaro's friend Cara Pipia claims that Stephanie McMahon knew about the Kuwait incident and that Massaro was threatened by the Board of Directors to keep quiet.
[Massaro] I spoke with Vince McMahon several times, Pipia said. Vince had his daughter [Stephanie McMahon] take her place because she was a woman to make Ashley comfortable, and they just played with her.
Before most probably the the biggest SmackDown of 2024, the one featuring the return of WWE executive Dwayne The Rock Johnson, WWE is also dealing with the fallout from McMahon's sex trafficking trial and which WWE executives knew what. The lawsuit altered WrestleMania plans as not only did it lead to Vince's downfall, but Brock Lesnar's alleged involvement reportedly forced WWE to completely remove the top star from the WrestleMania picture.
Lesnar had competed in the last two WrestleManias, including 10 of the last 11 showcases.
A resilient WWE will look to weather another nasty storm. But now, amid a federal investigation, with its most resilient force gone from the disgraced promotion, WWE finds itself in a vulnerable position.
