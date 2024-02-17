Georgias Greene, Hollywood shake-up | Don't miss this

A funny, spirited improvised comedy is not something Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is provocative about, especially when the biting humor goes over her head.
Greene, a far-right Republican, launched her latest outrage in Curb Your Enthusiasm, the irreverent sitcom starring actor-writer Larry David playing an irascible version of himself.
Strangely, she called on Republicans in her home state to coddle Hollywood by passing Georgia's generous film and television tax credit law that brought the series to Atlanta for the first episodes of its final season.
After viewing the February 11 episode, Greene wrote about it on the social networking site to benefit from the 2008 law.
His reprimand didn't stop there. Greene also criticized Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate, and critics of Georgia's 2021 election law that prohibits giving food or water to voters waiting in line.
The episode, she said, lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and rednecks and mocked our new law that shuts down Stacey's vote pandering machine Abrams and prevents voter fraud.
No witty knee-highs for Greene over the scene showing Larry David being released from jail on charges of offering water to a friend in a voter line, then praised by Abrams and rock star Bruce Springsteen for ignoring the drinking ban, no. -the food law.
Greene, of course, saw it as a law intended to prevent voter fraud. Opponents see it for what it is: a voter suppression measure.
In Georgia, she said, we are tired of disgusting Hollywood, its disgusting values, and the judgment of the elite in our state trying to turn GA blue!
Three months ago, Greene sat down with comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about her book MTG, a political memoir detailing her journey from a small town to the halls of Congress as a warrior of the extreme right.
Kimmel pointed out on his show that Greene took a break from burning books to write one and that it was such a bombshell that maybe I should report it to the Capitol Police.
Earlier, Greene posted on her X account: Hey @jimmykimmel, since most of the content on your show is constant lies about me, why don't you have me on your show? I'll bring a copy of my book and we can discuss what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!
Greene and Kimmel specialize in hustle. Kimmel does it for acting work, Greene for troubling political extremism.
And with the Republican far right in Congress harnessing new power, it is gaining destructive influence. Examples include the House's impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Greene filed the original resolution to impeach Mayorkas for what the resolution describes as high crimes and misdemeanors related to the immigrant crisis at the southern border.
If the Senate holds an impeachment trial, which is an uncertain likelihood, Greene could play a leading role in prosecuting the case that will almost certainly fail in the Democratic-majority Senate.
But given his brash political reputation, the debates could well lead to another episode on Curb Your Enthusiasm” — and plenty of laughs on SNL and late-night comedy shows.