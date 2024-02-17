Entertainment
Top 13 Young Bollywood Actors Who Rule the Audience's Hearts: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan
The film industry has witnessed the emergence and rise of many new generation actors in recent years. While veteran actors still enchant audiences with their timeless looks, a new wave of young Bollywood actors have also carved their own place in the limelight. With compelling off-screen characters and the ability to mesmerize viewers with their on-screen performances, they constantly make headlines.
While some have already amassed huge fan bases, others are gradually building a loyal following. Let's take a look at a selection of young male actors in India, all under the age of 40, who are currently attracting attention with their debonair looks, talent and charisma.
List of 13 young Bollywood actors who are currently dominating the scene:
1. Ishaan Khatter
- Date of birth: November 1, 1995 (age 28)
Ishaan Khatter, son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, made his first appearance on screen as a child in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, alongside his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. His first leading role was in Beyond the Clouds (2017), and he achieved commercial success with Dhadak in 2018. Ishaan also starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy (2020).
2. Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Date of birth: April 29, 1993 (30 years old)
Siddhant Chaturvedi, one of Bollywood's young actors, rose to prominence with his role in the web series Inside Edge before making his mark on the big screen in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy in 2019. His repertoire includes also roles in the romantic drama Gehraiyaan and the upcoming film. age movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
3. Tiger Shroff
- Date of birth: March 2, 1990 (age 33)
Tiger Shroff, born to Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, made his foray into Hindi cinema with the film Heropanti in 2014. He has demonstrated his prowess in a variety of mainstream films, particularly excelling in the action genre with hits like Baaghi and War. Tiger is also renowned for his impeccable dancing and martial arts skills, thus strengthening his position among the list of popular young Indian actors.
4. Kartik Aaryan
- Date of birth: November 22, 1990 (age 33)
Kartik Aaryan, one of the youngest actors in Bollywood, initially pursued engineering while auditioning for film roles. He made his acting debut in 2011 with the comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik achieved commercial success with films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while also earning rave reviews for Dhamaka and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
5. Vicky Kaushal
- Date of birth: May 16, 1988 (35 years old)
Vicky Kaushal, a prominent figure among young Indian actors, first appeared in minor roles before catapulting into the limelight with the 2015 film Masaan. Since then, Vicky has been involved in a slew of projects, such as Raazi, Sanju , Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, etc. His performance in the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike won him the prestigious National Award.
6. Varun Dhawan
- Date of birth: April 24, 1987 (age 36)
Varun Dhawan, the son of famous filmmaker David Dhawan, burst onto the Bollywood scene with a spectacular debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year. Since then, he has particularly excelled in the comedy genre with hits like the series Dulhania. Varun has also demonstrated his acting skills in more serious roles, earning immense praise for Badlapur and October.
7. Vikrant Massey
- Date of birth: April 3, 1987 (36 years old)
Vikrant Massey, one of the youngest actors in Bollywood, started his career on television before making his Hindi film debut in 2013 with Lootera. His filmography includes roles in Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death in the Gunj, and he received acclaim for his performance in the biographical film 12th Fail.
8. Aditya Roy Kapur
- Date of birth: November 16, 1985 (age 38)
Aditya Roy Kapur, one of the young heroes of Bollywood, rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2 in 2013. His filmography has notable appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang and Ludo, among others . Aditya also made his mark in the OTT space with his role in the series The Night Manager.
9. Ranveer Singh
- Date of birth: July 6, 1985 (age 38)
Ranveer Singh, another name among the younger actors, made his debut in the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. Since then, he has consistently delivered exceptional performances, demonstrating his versatility in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and others.
10.ArjunKapoor
- Date of birth: June 26, 1985 (38 years old)
Arjun Kapoor, the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, started his acting career in 2012 with the film Ishaqzaade. Since then, he has shown his talent in popular films such as 2 States, Ki & Ka, etc.
11. Sidharth Malhotra
- Date of birth: January 16, 1985 (age 39)
Sidharth Malhotra entered the film industry with the Student of the Year award in 2012 and went on to appear in a variety of popular films including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and the highly acclaimed Shershaah. He also ventured into the digital space with the action-packed series Indian Police Force.
12.Ayushmann Khurrana
- Date of birth: September 14, 1984 (age 39)
Ayushmann Khurrana made a foray into Hindi cinema with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. Some of his most famous projects include Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Article 15, among others. Ayushmann's outstanding performance in Andhadhun was recognized with the National Film Award.
13.Rajkummar Rao
- Date of birth: August 31, 1984 (age 39)
Rajkummar Rao, hailed as one of the most acclaimed young actors in Bollywood, embarked on his acting journey in 2010. His diverse filmography includes films like Queen, Newton, Stree, Badhaai Do and many more . Rajkummar received the National Award for his performance in Shahid.
