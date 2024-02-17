The romance of one-day actor Leo Woodall and his girlfriend Meghann Fahy

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus.



We want to know who is the star of Netflix's One Day, Leo Woodalls' girlfriend? How old is she? Where did they meet? How long have they been dating?

Leo Woodalls has reached new heights of fame this year following his starring role in the new Netflix series. A day. The actors were applauded for their on-screen chemistry with co-star Ambika Mod who plays his on-screen romantic interest, Emma.

There was something about her flowing hair and expressive eyes that made the nation melt like butter in the palm of her hand. But unfortunately for the singles of this world, Leos are not on the market.

He was seen around town with another actress that you could now choose The White Lotus And The bold type.

But who is Leo Woodalls actress Meghann Fahy's girlfriend? How old is she? Where did they meet? Here's everything you need to know.

How did Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy meet?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the set of The White Lotus season two in February 2022.

Meghann played the character of wealthy Daphne Sullivan who vacationed at the White Lotus Hotel alongside her husband and two friends. Leos' character, Jack, doesn't join until halfway through the season.

Their characters didn't interact much, if at all, but that doesn't mean the actors didn't. The entire cast of The White Lotus spent three months in Sicily together filming the series, which gave Leo and Meghann plenty of time to get to know each other.

How long have Leo Woodall and his girlfriend Meghann Fahy been together?

While it's unclear exactly how long Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been together, the couple has remained relatively private about their relationship.

However, if we know they met in February in Sicily, they must have started dating during or after filming wrapped, because in September 2022, Leo accidentally started his own rumor mill.

The actor uploaded a carousel of behind-the-scenes images from the filming of The White Lotus on Instagram, one of which included a Polaroid of himself and an unidentifiable woman. He captioned the post Thats amore, which obviously could have just been a reference to his time in Italy, but the internet took it another way.

Meghann sharing her own photos on Instagram featuring Leo only added fuel to the fire and it all came to a head in January 2023 when Meghann appeared on Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.

After a fan directly asked the actress if she was dating Leo, she responded, “Oh, I don't kiss and I don't tell. Come on, guys. For you, I'll say sure. “

The audience went wild but she immediately backpedaled, interrupting to clarify: “I was joking! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it: We were friends.”

But just a month later, Leo and Meghann were on the red carpet but nothing was confirmed as their co-star Theo James was also there.

In fact, it wasn't until November 2023 that Leo and Meghann were Pope in New York, sharing a kiss under an umbrella. So if we measured how long Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been together, it could be between 2 years and 4 months!

What is the age gap between Leo and his girlfriend Meghann?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have an age gap of six years. Meghann was born on April 15, 1990, making him 33 years old, and Aries and Leo were born on September 14, 1996, making him a Virgo.

If you like astrological signs, you know that Virgos and Aries have the potential to make great couples if they can overcome their differences.

What have Leo Woodall and his girlfriend Meghann Fahy said about their romance?

It seems Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy like to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

Other than that joke on Andy Cohen's show, neither couple has directly addressed or spoken about their relationship with the public. However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan In 2017, Fahy shared her thoughts on office romance.

My experience of the world is that you never really know who you're going to meet, when you're going to meet them and how they're going to make you feel, she said.

“So, personally, setting boundaries in that way is not something that would work for me. It's complicated and tricky and in some circumstances it can be very risky, but if you find someone you think to be truly special and worth exploring, I love it. it's always worth it, no matter the risk.

Little did she know at the time that she would meet her partner in her own version of an office, the whole of White lotus!

