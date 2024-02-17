



Hollywood is far from being the only game possible for today's filmmakers. SalemNow.com broadcasts right-wing documentaries like “America invaded.” The Daily Wire produces and broadcasts films including “Shut In,” “Terror on the Prairie” and “What's a Woman?” » Blaze TV, Rumble and Vintage television distribute original films outside of the Hollywood ecosystem. Now it’s Substack’s turn. The platform designed for independent journalists will debut »The pampering of the American spirit» February 22. Writer/director Ted Balaker's film is based on the Book “Pampering” by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. This nonfiction work explores why universities adopted the First Amendment, leaving young Americans unprepared for the real world. First Amendment expert Greg Lukianoff and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt show how new problems on campus are rooted in three terrible ideas that are increasingly ingrained in American childhood and education: What Don't You not killing weakens you; always trust your feelings; and life is a battle between the good guys and the bad guys. Balaker, who previously directed “Can We Take a Joke?” » shared more about the project, where else, about its Shiny Herd Substack Platform. You'll find the same ideas and concepts such as the Gen Z mental health crisis, antifragility, free play, free expression, and the dangers of the oppressor-victim worldview. [in the movie]…. Basically, the film is a story about happiness, how we can lose it and, if we manage to regain it, how much more precious it seems to us the second time around…. We spoke with an international group of twenty-somethings who are living out the ideas in The Coddling book, and most of the film is told through their eyes. If you're down on Gen Z, wait until you meet our subjects. They are introspective, thoughtful and ready to stand up to the crowd. Adults taught them to be unhappy, but they refused to accept this fate. The new film comes under the banner “Substack Presents,” which suggests other film projects are in the works. Substack offers an alternative to mainstream media Substack bowed in 2017, giving journalists a new way to reach audiences without the constraints of mainstream media. The service quickly gained a foothold in American culture, elevating journalists like Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald. The mainstream press retaliatedaccusing Substack of sharing “disinformation” while ignoring how easily august platforms like the Washington Post routinely do the same thing without apology. Balaker previously produced “Little Pink House,” the true story of Susette Kilo’s battle to keep her home when a pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, sought to seize the land under eminent domain. Substack will be the streaming platform for “Coddling,” but the film's reach will extend beyond the platform in one key way. The documentary will be shown at various colleges in the coming weeks, allowing the film's core demographic to weigh in on the film.

