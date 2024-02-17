Outer Banks actor Austin North accused of assaulting hospital staff says he had anxiety attack





Outer Banks actor Austin North is accused of attacking nurses and a phlebotomist at a Las Vegas hospital before being hit in the head with a metal tray and subdued, police said. The incident happened in the emergency department at University Medical Center Hospital around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas police said in an arrest report. North, 27, who plays Topper Thornton on Outer Banks, is accused of punching a nurse, pushing another in the face and pushing a phlebotomist, according to the arrest report. The phlebotomist grabbed a tray and hit North in the forehead, knocking him down, according to the report. The North was then subdued by security, it is said. A phlebotomist takes blood samples. North said in a statement that he did not remember the events at the hospital and suffered from severe anxiety. He said tests proved there was no alcohol or drugs involved. I am deeply distressed by the events that took place in Las Vegas last week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack, North said in a statement. I was having a serious anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events of that day at the hospital, he said. I have the greatest respect for healthcare, workers and hospital staff. North said he has struggled with anxiety for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I have ever had. The Las Vegas police officer who wrote the arrest report noted that North was asked if he remembered what happened and that North said he had no memory. of any of the events. North was arrested on three counts of battery on a protected person. The charges constitute a serious misdemeanor, according to court records. Online records show North is free on bond. A hearing on filing a criminal complaint is scheduled for March 19, according to court records. Records did not list an attorney for North. Hospital spokesman Scott Curbs said he could not comment on the details of patient interactions. We can say that violence against medical professionals, our community heroes who dedicate their careers to helping others, is always wrong, Curbs said. UMC remains committed to maintaining the safest environment possible for our team members, patients and visitors. Outer Banks is a Netflix series about teenagers on an island searching for lost treasure.

