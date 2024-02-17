Entertainment
Actor Gelman believes security concerns over support for Israel led to Winnetka's book signing being canceled
He is a seasoned actor and comedian.
Then he wrote a book.
But what happened next wasn't funny.
Originally from Highland Park Brett Gelman, 47 years old, has built a successful career acting and making people laugh.
After writing plenty of yay-hoo in the hit BBC TV comedy Fleabag in 2010, Gelman recently signed on for his fifth season on Netflix's hit supernatural horror series, Stranger Things. He plays a conspiracy theorist and former journalist named Murray Bauman.
And now Gelman, who is Jewish, is the author of a book of short stories about five characters. It's titled The terrifying realm of possibility: almost true stories.
Gelman described it to Sneed as darkly comic, a way to purge my anxiety and self-loathing, a book that is quite Jewish in a very Jewish way – but NOT POLITICAL in any way and darkly absurd. One of the characters is dead, a member of the afterlife.
This may sound a lot like Gelman's crazy, comedic career, but that's when strange things really started happening.
Like when my editor [HarperCollins/Dey Street] informed me recently that two bookstores had canceled my book releases next month, Gelman said.
One was The Book Stall in Winnetka, the other was The Book Passage in San Francisco.
It was heartbreaking. Infuriating, Gelman said, noting that the Winnetka bookstore is near his hometown of Highland Park.
They apparently did not feel safe promoting the book, Gelman said, noting that his educated belief was that the cancellation was due to possible security threats from intimidation of public protests.
We can confirm that we have pulled out of the event, Gelman texted a spokesperson at the prestigious Book Stall in Winnetka, which, for the record, is also Sneed's favorite book hangout.
Although no official reason was given for the withdrawal of the March 20 appearance, Sneed learned that the bookstore had received numerous phone calls.
Gelman also believes that his support for Israel has also led to anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli threats, specifically noting his signing with 200 others, including actors David Schwimmer of Friends fame and actress Debra Messing from Will & Grace, calling on the Motion Picture Academy to stop perpetuating anti-Semitism.
I was really looking forward to seeing my old friends and what was left of my North Shore relatives, Gelman told Sneed. It was going to be a reunion of sorts. A special event.
Gelman says the two bookstore cancellations were part of a four-city tour for his book.
Other appearances in New York and West Hollywood in mid-March are still planned, he said last week.
But the two cancellations still bother him.
It is a mistake to think that because we defend the interests of our own people, we advocate harming others, he said. I believe in the solidarity of the Jewish people, but I am not anti-Palestinian. Or anti-Islam. I am anti-Hamas terrorists, but I also think [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is problematic and not who the Israeli people want as their leader.
It's all a nightmare, he added.
But the Jewish community has come together in the face of the normalization of anti-Semitism.
