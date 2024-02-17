“Brown artists can also be mainstream”

Aiyush Pachnanda

South Asian underground music scene is growing rapidly

Scroll through TikTok or go out on the weekend and you might easily get the impression that South Asian music is booming. But despite his apparent popularity, he has struggled to make an impact on the general public.

It's a Saturday night at a west London club, and sounds, cultures and rhythms are fused together by South Asian DJs going head-to-head in a musical showdown.

“It’s not just music, it’s a celebration of my culture and my identity,” a young man shouts above the music.

As partygoers dance to remixes of global hits, iconic Bollywood songs, bhangra beats and a whole host of other sounds, DJ D-lish says she's “pushing the boundaries of what South music means.” Asian”.

Alisha, 25, real name, is just one of many South Asian artists trying to popularize their music.

Despite an almost cult underground music scene, Asian artists continue to take up the challenge of breaking into the charts. This is despite the fact that almost 10% of the British population is Asian.

While other musical subcultures like Grime are enjoying their peak, Asian-influenced music seems to have been left behind.

In 2002, Panjabi MC released his bhangra hit Mundian To Bach Ke. It has sold 10 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

However, what could have been the start of a boom for Asian artists turned out to be nothing more than a miracle.

Two decades later, the problem persists: only a handful of British Asian artists have reached the top 40 singles chart and even fewer Asian-influenced songs have managed to make the charts.

“Judged before opening your mouth”

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean told BBC News that “people were confused” when he first started performing on stage in the early 2000s.

“They would see a brown kid and immediately guess what kind of music I was about to play. I was judged before I even opened my mouth,” he explains.

Getty Images

Jay Sean said people will always make assumptions about his music based on his looks.

Best known for his 2009 hit Down, the British Asian R&B artist said that even after signing to a label, he would be asked “stupid questions” because there was “a lot of ignorance around the culture South Asian and that label producers didn't always understand. he”.

Musician Naughty Boy, who has worked with Emeli Sande and Sam Smith, told the BBC he had a similar experience of being “put in a box because I was brown and Muslim”.

The artist, who had a UK number one hit with La La La and five other UK top 10 hits, said he had previously been asked to “dilute” his sound to “make it more mainstream and increase its chances of appearing in the charts”. He said he has resisted this and has always been “unapologetic” with his music.

Both artists have stage names that are different from their real names, but say this is not meant to hide their heritage.

Naughty Boy has been making music for over a decade

“I didn't want to prove myself through my identity, so I'm using this name to avoid attracting attention. I want the world to hear my music without judgment,” says Naughty Boy.

He and Jay Sean created their own labels to provide a platform for emerging South Asian talent.

“I'm not going to stop until I see more South Asian artists being played on mainstream platforms. If Spanish music and afrobeats can be popular with UK audiences, so can our music “, says Sean.

“The media turn a blind eye”

As the underground South Asian music scene continues to grow, record labels are capitalizing on its popularity and becoming more committed to signing South Asian artists.

Vishal Patel is the co-founder of 91+, an independent label created “to fill a void” and which exclusively recruits artists of South Asian descent.

He suggests that South Asian artists struggle to establish themselves due to “lack of infrastructure”.

“There are so few media executives of South Asian descent who can help us operationally to promote this music. Most executives don't understand our culture and therefore choose to ignore it,” explains -he.

“It used to be like that for black British artists, but they managed to come together and break through. It was the labels, media and streaming services that made Grime music cool. We need people in industry who will champion South Asian musicians.”

Music industry executives are using social media as a tool to find promising South Asian artists.

Jasmine Thakhar, presenter of the BBC's introductory show on the Asian Network, gave a platform to more than 500 South Asian artists on her show.

She believes there is “ignorance” about the type of music South Asian artists make.

“The talent is definitely there,” she told the BBC, “but how often do you hear South Asian artists on the radio or promoted on Spotify?”

Thakhar adds that she has met artists with millions of followers on social media, but is hardly present in the mainstream because “the media turns a blind eye”.

A new Asian sound

One group that has gained fame on social media is girl band Girls Like You, who were spotted on Instagram by Vishal's label.

Made up of four women aged between 20 and 25, all of South Asian heritage, the group has gone viral multiple times on Instagram and TikTok.

Girls like you

Girls Like You makes music in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi

Most recently, the girl group racked up six million views on a remix of Bollywood's Yeh Ka Hua and Ne-Yo's R&B classic So Sick.

They say their music is a “fusion of cultures that mix languages ​​and sounds.”

“We like to mix pop music with bhangra,” says group member Jaya. “It’s like mixing Bollywood and Beyoncé.”

Sampling Bollywood music is not a new concept in Western music: many well-known pop songs have used samples from India's largest film industry.

Britney Spears' Toxic sampled a 1981 Hindi song by Lata Mangeshkar, while the Black Eyed Peas sampled a famous Asha Bhosle song in Don't Phunk with My Heart.

Yasmin, another member of the group, said the group is “breaking stereotypes about what it means to be a British Asian woman” and has a “completely global” following on social media.

They hope they can turn their social media success into chart-topping success, and they believe the time is right for South Asian artists.

In addition to social media helping artists grow, music festivals are also working to increase the diversity of their lineups.

Getty Images

Diljit Singh Dosanjh will be the first Punjabi-language singer to perform at Coachella

Coachella's 2024 lineup has been praised for its representation in South Asia, with the participation of Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes – originally from South London and half Bangladeshi -.

She previously told the BBC that it was very important that musicians from minority groups were given a “platform”.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, the first turban-wearing actor to lead a Bollywood film and the first Punjabi artist to fill London's O2 Arena, will also perform at the festival.

However, while steps are being taken to reflect the growing popularity of South Asian music, Naughty Boy is wary that engaging the music industry is not seen as a “phase”.

“I don’t want labels to throw money at South Asian artists because it’s cool to be brown right now,” he says.