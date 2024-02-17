Amitabh Bachchan loves his AI avatar as he celebrates 55 years in Hindi cinema, fans call him unbeatable | Bollywood News





Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share an AI version of his journey in Bollywood as an actor. The superstar, who has been given the nickname Big B and Shehenshaah, also shared that this year marks his 55th year in Bollywood. Sharing the AI ​​image, which shows Amitabh's mind filled with cinema and his creations, the actor wrote in the caption, “55 years in this wonderful world of cinema…and AI give me his interpretation.” Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. The revelation that the actor is going to complete 55 years in Bollywood has made fans happy and nostalgic. One fan wrote: “Big B sir, amazing personality. You have incredible skills, sir. Hats off and I feel lucky to watch you and your films. You are truly an inspiration to us. Love and respect for you sir. Another fan wrote, “55 years of The #AmitabhBachchan in films. No one before him, no one after him. Unbeatable 55 years. Best actor in the world. Congratulations Amitabhji. We love you” During one of the episodes of Amitabh's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the actor had shared an interesting anecdote about his debut film Saat Hindustani. He said that when he first went to audition and director Khwaja Ahmad Abbas learned that he was the son of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he called his father to inform him about Amitabh's plans . Amitabh said, “When I went to audition for Saat Hindustani, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas asked me my name. When I told him my name was Amitabh Bachchan, he asked me my father's name and I told him it was Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Hearing my father's name, he asked me to wait outside and called my father. He thought I had come for the audition without informing anyone in the house. So he called my father and told him if he knew. Over the years, Amitabh has made several blockbusters. Considered the angry young man of Hindi cinema, the actor's brooding characters and fashion choices have left an everlasting impact on the tapestry of Indian cinema. The 81-year-old continues to work in cinema. Apart from hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, he also has a few films in the pipeline. Amitabh will be seen in Nag Ashwin's pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD. He will also be seen with Rajinikanth in the film Vettaiyan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

