Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to rethink split from Bharat Takhtani: report | Bollywood





Esha Deol, earlier in February, announced her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Life, Esha's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is 'sad' that the couple has decided to end the marriage, and that's why he wants Esha and Bharat to 'reconsider their separation ". Read also : Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Takhtani, heading towards separation, read their full joint statement here Dharmendra wants Esha's marriage to be 'saved' Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani and their daughter Radhya. (Archive photo) Dharmendra would not be against Esha Deol's decision but feels that the separation will "severely affect" Esha and Bharat's daughters Radhya and Miraya. A source told the portal, "No parent can be happy to see their children's family broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to break up, but he wants her to think about it again. The source added, "Esha and Bharat both respect Dharmendra immensely. He is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of father Dharmendra's eye and he wants her to always be happy. While his family is getting addicted, he is indeed sad, and that is the reason why he wants them to reconsider their separation. Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. The separation seriously affects the children and so Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved, they should." Esha and Bharat's relationship Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani were married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation earlier in February. They said in a joint statement: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. With this change in our lives, the best interests and well-being of both of our children are and will be of the utmost importance to us. We appreciate that our privacy is respected.

