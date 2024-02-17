The voice actor demonstrates 10 common voices we all recognize

In the age of television, radio and the Internet, we hear voices all the time, almost everywhere we go. From commercials to customer service prompts to video narrations, voiceovers have become so common that we don't pay much attention to them.

That is, until we actually see someone TO DO these voices that we are so accustomed to hearing.

Professional voice actor Tawny Platis shared a video on his Tiktok demonstrating 10 voices that most of us will instantly recognize, and it's as strange as it is impressive. She seamlessly transitions from a text-to-speech voice to a “casual, detached conversation” voice to a “We have denim for the whole family!” » department store voice and more.

By sharing these voices, you'll swear you've heard them say them before, whether on a call with your bank, during continuing education at your workplace, or while fumbling for a tissue during a TV commercial. vacation. It's downright creepy. Watch:

People in the comments had the most insightful responses to Platis' voiceover demonstration. "It's amazing. I'm ready to buy something. I don't know what." "I feel like you've been there for every important moment in my life. Thank you." "Bright was so triggering as a retail worker." "I can't tell if I've heard your voice before or if you're just that good."

Being in the virtual presence of such greatness has made some people rethink their own voice acting ambitions. “Me at the beginning of the video: I could be a professional voice actress! Me at the end of the video: There is a reason SHE is a professional voice actress. Well done.” “Me, sometimes I bet I could play my double after this video, no. I can't do that.” “Well, I can cross that off my list of potential professions. It was amazing.”

For the most part, people have been rightly impressed by his diversity and talent. Having so much control over the sound of your voice with such consistency is remarkable. But this video also offers an interesting insight into the psychology of how this type of acting impacts modern life. Each of these voices evokes a specific response in us, from comfort to enthusiasm to confidence to fear. It's a little unsettling how easily we can be influenced by someone's voice and how precise these signals and responses have become.

Voice over professional Simon Lewington explained this phenomenon in an article on LinkedIn: “Just as colors evoke emotions in the visual arts, tone of voice creates an emotional palette in auditory storytelling. The psychological impact of tone is profound. A warm, inviting tone can welcome viewers, while a serious tone gives an air of Consciously choosing the right tone allows voiceover artists to evoke the desired emotions in the audience. Lewington writes that voiceover artists are “emotional architects” who “use the psychology of voice to subtly shape the way viewers perceive and interact with content.” It is an art that can be used to enhance our enjoyment of an experience, but also to convince us to buy or believe something. Voiceover work is powerful, and when done well, it's almost scary how much it can affect us.