Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood, shares a picture of himself via AI India TV





Image source: Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has 55 years of experience in the film industry. He made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani and since then, Big B has never looked back. There were ups and downs in Amitabh Bachchan's career, like any other actor, but he left no stone unturned and continued to deliver versatile performances. during his glorious career of five and a half decades. To commemorate the occasion, the 81-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself using AI (Artificial Intelligence). “55 years in this wonderful world of cinema… and AI gives me its interpretation,” he wrote accompanying the image. Check out the message: On X (formerly Twitter), the Sholay actor shared two 'homemade' AI photos with the same caption. Amitabh Bachchan's career at a glance The actor made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. However, Amitabh rose to fame in the early 1970s with films like Anand, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. In the 1980s, he featured in several action films, following which he was popularly nicknamed “Angry Young Man”. Big B took a break in the 1990s and came back with a bang with Shah Rukh Khan, with Mohabbatein. Since then, there has been no looking back as the actor has made several successful films of different genres, demonstrating his versatility. He is also one of the few stars who are so successful on Indian television. His show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows on television. He was last seen in Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff. He has several big projects in his kitty including Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan among others. Also Read: Raveena Tandon UNVEILS a chowk in Juhu named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon | WATCH Also Read: Not only Doordarshan's Udaan, Kavita Chaudhary was also known for THIS TV commercial | WATCH

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/news/amitabh-bachchan-celebrates-55-years-in-bollywood-shares-ai-image-of-himself-2024-02-17-917320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos