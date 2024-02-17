It's me…it's now Jennifer Lopez's sickly sweet lemonade

The new movie It's me now is a project of passion, of passion, which curiously lacks this essential quality. The singer-dancer-actor Jennifer Lopez has created a visual album (with lots of dialogue) intended to explain his romantic life, his unwavering belief in true love, despite the stumbles, while also introducing a new range of tepid songs. The problem is that Lopez has never been that kind of thematic, theatrical artist. It is a project better suited to Beyoncesand Lady Gagas of the world. Lopez, at the height of her music career, was best at making people dance.

Which is no small feat. But Lopez doesn't have the right kind of star profile for a wild swing like It's me (streaming on Amazon Prime now). She is at least correct in her assessment of the public interest: the undulations of her love life have been widely covered by the tabloids (and non-tabloids, cough cough), particularly the long and ultimately sweet saga of her relationship with Ben Affleck. This aspect of It's mea series of song-centered vignettes about Lopez's struggles to make sense of something. She takes control of a conversation that very often does not include her, although she is talking about herself.

But Lopez, who co-wrote the film, is broad and vague in his execution. She just kind of plays herself. Details have been blurred, elided, smoothed. She is surrounded by a group of young friends who are not her friends in real life. Lopez steers the film, heavy on digital effects, into an uncanny biographical valley, close to reality but shifted by a few crucial degrees, making the whole thing surreal.

The songs, limp bangers and soggy ballads, add no texture. If the lyrics were more personal, more in-depth, perhaps they could support Lopez's great ambition. But It's me it’s all pomp with very little circumstance. The setup is tortured: as the film version of Lopez loves and loses, we see both a physical manifestation of her heart (depicted as a vaguely steampunk industrial location called the Heart Factory, sigh) and anthropomorphized zodiac symbols (played by Jeanne Fonda, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kéké Palmer, among others) worrying about their favorite subjects' missteps and perceived lack of self-confidence. This is all a little too on the nose, as is the sing in the rain tribute at the end, meant to be an empowering and anthemic moment. It’s banal rather than triumphant.

And even, It's me accidentally makes a valid statement. In his moments of dialogue, Lopez in therapy sessions with Big Joe, Lopez during a meeting of lovers, Lopez confronted with worried friends, the film presents something undeniable. Lopez is a great film actor, perhaps not blessed with an immense palette but nonetheless magnetic. This is the opposite of the film's intention – it's meant to be a powerful testament to Lopez's music, but It's me makes it clear that Lopez's true calling is as a humble movie star. Why did she seem so unconvinced for so long?

I'm one of the Lopez promoters who time and again highlight her tremendous work in films like Selena, Out of sight, EnoughAnd The scammers. The musical side has been a distraction from what could be a tremendous film career. (That Lopez was denied an Oscar nomination for The scammers It still bothers me to this day.) It's not my place to tell anyone what to do with their wild and precious life, so if the pop diva thing was what Lopez wanted most, so be it. But she's so convincing It's me when she's not singing. It's like watching someone clumsily try to juggle without caring that they're on a unicycle. The unicycle is quite impressive!

Now that this opus is out of Lopez's system, I hope he gets back into acting and finds interesting projects. Maybe a stylish thriller from a promising young person, or a romantic drama from a cool and insightful international filmmaker. Of course, Lopez has already been burned when she was judged for her cinematic prestigeAn unfinished life, Border townbut as It's me states that failure is not an excuse to give up. Maybe the hummingbird is knocking on the window It's me isn't this a metaphor for the persistent search for love; it's a suggestion that the esteem Lopez so ardently seeks might be just another role.