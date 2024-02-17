Bret Easton Ellis' Boyfriend Arrested in Hollywood





For nearly 40 years, novelist Bret Easton Ellis has chronicled black debauchery in bestselling books such as American Psycho and Less Than Zero. This week, her partner, Todd Michael Schultz, was arrested at the posh Los Angeles condominium where the couple lives, and was charged with burglary, according to Abraham Bedoyan, a sergeant at the West Hollywood sheriff's station. On Tuesday, Sergeant Bedoyan said, management at 818 North Doheny Drive received a phone call from a resident in distress. The resident said a man came into her apartment and was going through her belongings, according to a police report read by Sergeant Bedoyan. The woman reportedly told management that the intruder was not responding to her requests to leave her apartment. Building officials arrived and arrested the man, who Sergeant Bedoyan confirmed was 37-year-old Mr. Schultz. There is no suggestion Mr Ellis, 59, was associated with the crime, according to Sergeant Bedoyan.

An outside eyewitness, who requested anonymity because he did not want to be associated with the story or the case, said numerous police cars quickly arrived. As residents discussed what had happened, Mr. Ellis paced the sidewalk, apparently in distress, while talking on his cell phone. In a text message Friday evening, Mr. Ellis said Mr. Schultz suffered from serious mental health problems exacerbated by drugs. He said the episode was non-violent and that Mr. Schultz, in the throes of a psychotic break, entered an open apartment, believing it to be Mr. Elliss. A court appearance Friday was postponed until next Tuesday because Mr. Schultz was unable to be present in court, according to Mr. Ellis, who said he believed the charges could be reduced to one intrusion. Mr. Schultz is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles, where Mr. Ellis said he is locked up in a psychiatric ward. Mr. Ellis said his relationship with Mr. Schultz dates back 14 years. In 2014, they were photographed with filmmaker Liz Goldwyn at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Over the years, Mr. Schultz's hair has changed color several times. On Instagram, he defended Dogecoin, accused Governor Gavin Newsom of presiding over the enslavement of Britney Spears, and issued doomsday warnings about the behavior of tech giants like Google. He also recorded music. A song of his on iTunes, Hotel, describes empty bottles on the floor reminding me of how I feel now. In 2021, Mr. Schultz posted a message indicating his intention to run for West Hollywood City Council. He said his main issues would be noise pollution, government accountability, corruption, homeowners' associations and putting residents' interests ahead of developers in planning issues. Mr. Schultz promised to ensure accountability, transparency and fun. But that didn't do anything. Last November, Mr. Schultz released a video of himself announcing his intention to run for president of the United States on the Republican ticket. In the video, Mr. Schultz describes himself as a 14-year resident of West Hollywood. He said he worked as a writing teacher, was born at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. I am the best option, he said. I'm the best option for the Republicans to win, but I'm also better than the Democrats. In the video, Mr. Schultz wore a navy blue blazer and a light blue button-down shirt. His eyes were glassy and his words seemed slightly slurred.

Mr. Ellis made frequent appearances on Mr. Schultz’s feed. Last April, Mr. Schultz posted a video online in which Mr. Ellis could be seen choosing items at the grocery store. In a photo published the previous month, Mr. Schultz stood in the foreground, wearing an open bathrobe and a dazed expression. Mr Ellis could be seen in the background reading on a computer. In recent months, Mr. Schultz has filed a series of lawsuits, including one in January against Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla. The complaint accused Mr. Musk of interfering with Mr. Schultz's presidential campaign. The complaint was dismissed with prejudice five days after it was filed, according to court records. Wednesday, Mr. Ellis announced in Variety that he was about to make his directorial debut with Relapse, a horror film with his iconic young, beautiful and wealthy characters at the center. Mr. Ellis told Variety that it would also be a personal film. This will have my knocks: sex, drugs and paranoia, Mr. Ellis reportedly said. Alain Delaqurire contributed to the research.

